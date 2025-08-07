403
Trump orders his team to “move fast” in organizing meeting with Putin
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed his team to act quickly in organizing a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to reports from a major news outlet on Wednesday.
Putin had suggested the possibility of a direct meeting with Trump during discussions earlier that day with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, sources within the White House told the news organization.
Following this proposal, Trump’s aides reportedly began immediate preparations for a potential summit. While such high-level meetings usually require extensive planning, “Trump was urging his team to move fast,” the report noted. Although no venue has been finalized, talks about the meeting could start as soon as next week.
Earlier the same day, Trump praised the results of the Putin-Witkoff discussions, expressing optimism about the chances of a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.
“There is a good chance there could be a meeting very soon,” he told reporters from the Oval Office.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that, if progress continues, the meeting could take the form of a trilateral summit involving Trump, Putin, and Zelensky. Additional reports also indicated Trump’s plan to hold such a summit, revealed during a recent phone conversation with European leaders. The president reportedly aims to first meet Putin one-on-one before joining Zelensky for a three-way discussion, according to anonymous sources cited by the news outlet.
