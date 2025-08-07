403
Zelensky refuses any partial ceasefire with Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has firmly dismissed the idea of a partial ceasefire with Russia, stating that Kyiv will only consider a complete and unconditional halt to hostilities. His comments follow a Bloomberg report suggesting Moscow may propose a temporary pause in air attacks.
Since the escalation of the conflict in 2022, several partial ceasefires have been attempted, with both Russia and Ukraine accusing each other of violations. A recent U.S.-brokered 30-day pause in strikes on energy infrastructure reportedly saw over 100 breaches by Ukrainian forces, according to Moscow.
Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, claimed the Kremlin might offer an “air truce” during the visit of U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow. This arrangement would reportedly suspend missile and drone strikes while allowing ground operations to continue. The reported proposal comes amid threats from former U.S. President Donald Trump to impose additional tariffs on Russia and its allies unless a peace deal is reached.
Moscow has not officially confirmed any such plans.
In a Telegram post, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s stance, stating the country would only accept a full and unconditional ceasefire. He noted that previous attempts—such as limited pauses in air strikes or energy infrastructure attacks—had failed, with agreements repeatedly violated. Zelensky also called for increased sanctions against Russia.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed a preference for a long-lasting peace rather than a short-term ceasefire, emphasizing that any resolution must reflect current conditions on the ground and the deeper roots of the conflict. Russia continues to demand that Ukraine recognize the annexation of five former Ukrainian regions, withdraw its troops, adopt a stance of neutrality, reduce military capabilities, and stop receiving foreign weapons.
Moscow has also suggested that halting troop movements, suspending mobilization, and holding presidential elections could create conditions for a ceasefire—terms Kyiv continues to reject.
