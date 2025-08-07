403
Panama's Real-World Growth: How A Small Country Defies Latin America's Slowdown
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official data from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Panama's own statistics office reveal a rarely seen story in 2025.
While most Latin American economies stagnate, Panama moves ahead. The region as a whole will likely grow only 2.2% this year, yet Panama's GDP should rise about 4.5%. This puts Panama far above its much larger neighbors.
Why is Panama pulling ahead when others in Latin America are not? Numbers show that Panama's logistics sector, powered by the Panama Canal, has bounced back.
After last year's drought interrupted shipping, the canal now brings in 43.6% more revenue from tolls. The entire transport sector grew 26.2%. Retail has seen new car sales rise by 14.1%, and trade overall has grown 2.9%.
Government projects-like extending the metro and building a new bridge-pushed a 20.7% jump in public construction. This helped lower unemployment, which is projected to fall under 6.5% this year.
Panama's stable dollar-based banking system, respected by global investors, grew 7.1%. The country's status as a finance hub continues to attract businesses from across the Americas.
Even exports of bananas and shrimp have grown, with increases of 50.7% and 45.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, most of Panama's neighbors struggle with weak exports, slow job growth, and uncertainty.
Many depend heavily on the United States for trade. When U.S. growth slows, the impact on the whole region is immediate. Panama's strong performance stands out more because of this regional slump.
However, the real story runs deeper than high growth rates. Panama built its success over many years by investing in transport, finance, and public works.
These choices now pay off. Yet, risks remain: Panama depends on global shipping and a few key sectors. Any big problem-like another Canal disruption-could hit hard.
