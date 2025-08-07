403
Brazil's Market Rebounds As Government Seeks Calm Amid US Tariff Crisis
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's stock market staged a cautious comeback on August 6, ending the day with the Ibovespa at 134,538 points-just over 1% higher than before.
This rebound happened even as the United States began charging hefty new tariffs, raising the cost of many Brazilian exports by 50%. Despite the threat to trade, Brazil's government quickly announced it would not strike back with its own tariffs.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's choice helped soothe markets worried that a new trade war could damage the country's already fragile economy.
Clear winners stood out among Brazil's biggest companies. Raia Drogasil, a large pharmacy chain, reported an adjusted net profit of R$402.7 million and rising revenue, which drove its shares up more than 14%.
Lojas Renner and Eletrobras both posted solid quarterly results and saw share prices climb, while heavyweight banks like Itaú Unibanco rallied off news of robust profits.
On the other side, groups like GPA suffered steep drops after reporting disappointing losses, and major resource exporters Vale and Petrobras fell behind as global iron ore and oil prices slipped.
Looking at the trading activity, volumes surged in companies reporting good news, showing that investors still want solid fundamentals. Flows into Brazilian ETFs remain cautious but steady; most foreign investors are not rushing for the exits as they did earlier this year.
From a technical standpoint, the Ibovespa 's daily trading chart revealed an important recovery after weeks of downward drift. The index moved above key moving averages. The Relative Strength Index rebounded from near oversold conditions.
Meanwhile, the MACD-a measure of market momentum-began to turn higher. Still, the index faces brakes near 135,500 to 136,000, where sellers have been active during past rallies.
The Global Liquidity Index (visible as the yellow line on the chart) bounced sharply during the session before stabilizing, reflecting both the uncertain atmosphere and some newfound confidence.
The story behind these numbers tells of a country caught between shifting global trade rules and political pressure. While Brazil's annual economic growth has slowed to under 3% and interest rates remain high, strong results from homegrown companies offer a buffer against outside shocks.
Meanwhile, the government's decision not to escalate tensions shows a preference for dialogue over drama. International readers see a market handling new stress by relying on corporate resilience and pragmatic politics.
Brazil's traders and policymakers now face tough questions: Will negotiations help soften the blow of US tariffs? Can local companies keep offsetting weakness in exports? For now, markets signal some relief-but not without concern about what comes next.
