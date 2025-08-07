4 Blunders WWE Must Avoid With Brock Lesnar Now That He's Finally Returned

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE, but the company can't afford to make these familiar mistakes again.

Brock Lesnar is a box office name. From his UFC days to WWE dominance,“The Beast” always brings hype. But that same aura can vanish if he's on TV every week. WWE must resist the urge to book him too frequently.

Brock works best as a rare, must-see attraction. When he shows up, it should feel like an event, and not just another segment. Keeping his appearances limited will maintain his mystique and ensure each match feels meaningful. If he's everywhere, he stops feeling special.

Lesnar's history in WWE has seen him switch sides more than a light switch. One week he's destroying a babyface like Cody Rhodes for no clear reason. The next, he's suplexing heels like Omos to cheers.

This inconsistency hurts his character. Brock needs a clear alignment, either as a monster heel or a dominant face. WWE can't afford to turn him based on the opponent or storyline convenience. It makes it harder for fans to emotionally invest.

Brock Lesnar is many things, but a talker he is not. His strengths lie in brute force, explosive offense, and silent intimidation. WWE recognized this for years, wisely letting Paul Heyman or others do the talking for him.

Now that he's back, there's no need to fix what isn't broken. Keep the mic time minimal. Let his presence, stare-downs, and violence in the ring speak for him. If he must speak, keep it short and intense. Less is more with Lesnar.

Perhaps the biggest trap WWE must avoid is sacrificing today's talent just to make Lesnar look strong. It's fine if Brock beats names like Cena or Orton, guys who are legends in their own right. But that rule doesn't apply to the future.

If Lesnar ends up facing someone like Gunther, LA Knight, Bron Breakker, or Ilja Dragunov, the outcome must elevate them. These names, they're the future. Having Brock go over them clean does nothing for the next generation. He can still look strong without crushing momentum.