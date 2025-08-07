Leak! Iphone 17 Prices May Rise By $50, Pro Models To Start At 256GB

The iPhone 17 series is launching next month, and the Apple launch event is expected to take place on September 9, 2025. New leaks on the roster have started to appear as the debut draws near, providing us with an idea of what to anticipate. According to the most recent leak, Apple may be raising the cost of all iPhone 17 variants. Furthermore, a 256GB basic storage option rather than 128GB could be available for the iPhone 17 Pro model.

According to reports, a Chinese source has pointed out a $50 price hike for the whole lineup; as a result, the iPhone 17 series may start at $849 in the US. A Chinese tipster who goes by the moniker Instant Digital posted on Weibo about a $50 price hike for the iPhone 17 series. Apple is planning a price increase because to rising component prices and China tariffs.

As a result, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air might cost $849 (about Rs. 74,000) and $949 (Rs. 83,000), respectively. The iPhone 17 Pro model, like the iPhone 17 Pro Max, is likely to have a base storage capacity of 256GB. The Pro models are projected to cost between $1,049 (Rs. 92,000) and $1,249 (Rs. 1,09,500) in the United States.

The Wall Street Journal has also stated that Apple is thinking of raising the price of the next iPhone series, so this is not the first time we have heard about the price increase. The quoted pricing is a result of significant design modifications and new enhancements to the portfolio. This year's base models might not be as interesting as the iPhone 17 Pro versions, which are expected to be important.

iPhone 17 Series: What Do We Know About It?

The iPhone 17 range is believed to have four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. While the base model may have a similar look to its predecessor, the Air and Pro variants may stand apart. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the thinnest iPhone yet, measuring only 5.5mm thick. The iPhone 17 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to receive significant advancements in terms of design, performance, camera, and AI. As a result, upgrading to the Pro model this year is most certainly worthwhile.