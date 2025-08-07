3 Unexpected Ways Roman Reigns Can Return To WWE Surprising Fans After His Recent Injury

Roman Reigns is currently out of action, but WWE has big plans brewing. Here are three unexpected ways The Tribal Chief could return without warning and shake things up big time.

Bronson Reed made a bold move on RAW, he not only helped demolish Roman Reigns and Jey Uso before SummerSlam, but went on to steal Reigns' sneakers twice. Walking around with them like a trophy, he now mocks The Head of the Table by calling himself The Tribal Thief.

The audacity doesn't stop there. Reed wears the shoes around his neck and calls them ShoeLa Fala, a clear jab at Reigns' legacy. For a man who built his identity on dominance, this public humiliation could be the trigger for Roman's return.

Reigns needs to show up and reclaim what's his, possibly leaving Reed in a heap. Expect Roman to come back furious, looking to crush the disrespect in the most personal way possible.

Seth Rollins is flying high again. After CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam, Rollins immediately cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and stole the spotlight. Now holding RAW's top title, he's back to being The Visionary with power and influence.

But with power comes risk, and Roman Reigns knows how to strike when the timing favors him. Clash in Paris on August 31, 2025, offers the perfect opportunity. Seth is likely to defend his newly-won title, and that's when The Tribal Chief could return, delivering a brutal message.

One well-timed Spear or distraction is all it would take. Roman wouldn't even need to be part of the match. And if he helps someone else win the belt instead, he'd get the last laugh, landing a psychological blow on a former Shield ally who's always tried to outsmart him.

Survivor Series 2025 is booked for November 29, and a WarGames match is almost guaranteed. The Bloodline is expected to return for another chapter in their ongoing saga. Whether it's Rollins' faction or Solo Sikoa's MFTs on the other side, Roman Reigns will need five men by his side.

Here's where it gets interesting, as John Cena is also winding down his career, and Survivor Series will be his final appearance. Reigns could return as Cena's ally instead of his rival. The idea? Help him fight off an ambush (perhaps from Brock Lesnar) and recruit him into The Bloodline's team.