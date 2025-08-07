'Maharaja Of Tariffs': Trump Aide Accuses India Of Funding Russia's War
Trump's top trade advisor dubbed India the 'Maharaja of Tariffs' and accused it of indirectly funding Russia's war on Ukraine through oil imports. The remark comes amid growing pressure from the U.S. to curb trade ties with Moscow. The Biden administration remains silent, but Trump's camp is escalating rhetoric.
