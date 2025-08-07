'Maharaja Of Tariffs': Trump Aide Accuses India Of Funding Russia's War

Trump's top trade advisor dubbed India the 'Maharaja of Tariffs' and accused it of indirectly funding Russia's war on Ukraine through oil imports. The remark comes amid growing pressure from the U.S. to curb trade ties with Moscow. The Biden administration remains silent, but Trump's camp is escalating rhetoric.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.