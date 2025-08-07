North East Pulse: Manipur's Classrooms Spark Peace In Divided Land

In the hills of Ukhrul town in Manipur, a quiet revolution is unfolding - driven by education, confidence, and empowerment. At its heart is the Assam Rifles Centre of Educational Excellence in Somsai. Launched in July 2022, this initiative - a collaboration between the Assam Rifles, the CSR program of a private bank, and a charitable trust called the National Integrity and Educational Development Organization (NIEDO).....

