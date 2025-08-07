4 Epic Brock Lesnar Returns That Shook WWE: From Shocking F-5S To Brutal Betrayals

Brock Lesnar doesn't just simply return, but he arrives like a storm. These 4 comebacks left the WWE Universe stunned.

After his crushing WrestleMania XXVIII loss to The Rock, John Cena addressed the crowd to close RAW. Fans expected a follow-up to the Cena-Rock story, but what they got was even more explosive.

Brock Lesnar's music hit to a thunderous reaction. He walked down, stared at Cena, offered a handshake, then blindsided him with an F-5. The Beast was back, and WWE was never the same again.

June 15, 2015. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon revealed Seth Rollins' next title challenger live on RAW. The crowd erupted when Brock Lesnar appeared alongside Paul Heyman.

Rollins stood frozen, haunted by the memory of his WrestleMania 31 cash-in on Lesnar. The Beast didn't lay a hand that night, but the message was clear: the Beast was hunting again.

On the June 17 episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns had just retained his Undisputed WWE Championship against Matt Riddle. As he celebrated with The Usos and Heyman, the arena shook once more as Brock Lesnar returned.

Roman stood his ground, sending The Usos out. Lesnar offered a handshake. Then, in vintage fashion, delivered a devastating F-5 to Reigns and both Usos.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena gave fans a classic Street Fight on Night Two of SummerSlam 2025. After a tough battle, Cody walked out as champion, and a touching post-match segment with Cena followed.

But the curtain hadn't dropped yet. Brock Lesnar stormed in, blindsided Cena, and laid him out in front of the stunned crowd. One final twist to close the night.