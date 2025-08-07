Raksha Bandhan 2025: 5 Hollywood Movies To Watch With Your Siblings On This Special Day
Raksha Bandha 2025: Raksha Bandhan this year falls on August 9. Here's a list of 5 heart-warming movies to watch with your siblings
Raksha Bandhan 2025
Here's a list of top 5 movies to watch with your siblings as you celebrate the auspicious bond. Check out the full list here
The Parent Trap
Separated twins Annie and Hallie meet at camp and scheme to reunite their parents. Their mischievous bond and teamwork are a delightful reminder of how strong sibling ties can be-even across oceans.
Lilo & Stitch
This animated gem tells the story of little Lilo and her sister Nani, who face life's challenges together-along with an alien creature. A moving story of sibling love and chosen family.
Onward
Two elf brothers embark on a quest to reconnect with their late father. Along the way, they discover that their strongest support has always been each other. A heartwarming tribute to brotherhood.
Little Women
This timeless tale follows the March sisters as they navigate life, dreams, and heartbreak. Their loyalty and love for each other remind us how siblings shape who we become.
Frozen
Elsa and Anna's magical journey highlights the deep bond between sisters. As Elsa struggles to control her powers, Anna's unwavering love shows that true strength lies in family.
