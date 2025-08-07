Is Gaza Really Starving To Death? Israeli President Slams Hamas' 'Lies' Amid German Media 'Expose'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Israeli President Isaac Herzog called out what he described as Hamas-led "staging efforts", citing recent investigative reports from leading German newspapers that revealed "fake" images from hunger-stricken Gaza.

During a visit to Tallinn on Wednesday, Isaac Herzog held up two photos: one of Israeli hostage Eviatar David; and another of Rom Breslavsky, who appeared in a recent Hamas video.

Herzog juxtaposed these with a now-controversial image from Gaza showing Palestinians holding empty pots in front of a food distribution center.

He also showed a photograph wherein a photographer could be seen, what he said, "staging Gaza people to show that they are lacking food while there is food there behind them. This is a staging effort."

"I highlighted the hypocrisy of Hamas' lies," Herzog said in a post on X. "I showed proof of Hamas' PR campaign, with a recently published staged photo of Gazans with empty food pots," he added.

He accused the United Nations of "holding hundreds of trucks which it is failing to distribute."

Herzog urged the international community to resist falling for such distortions.

"We do not deny the humanitarian need in Gaza," he said, "but we ask the world not to fall for Hamas' lies. Condemn Hamas and tell them: You want to move forward? Release the hostages."

He emphasized that Israel has drastically increased its humanitarian aid efforts, saying,“In the last week alone, we've brought in 30,000 tons of aid -- 30 tons by air yesterday alone. The UN has almost 800 trucks they could distribute - and failed to do so. So a lot could have been done.”

German media expose

Isaac Herzog's remarks follow revelations from the Suddeutsche Zeitung, which published an "expose" showing how Hamas uses staged imagery to sway international opinion.

There has been significant media attention over the last few days regarding reports by two German-language papers - BILD and Süddeutsche Zeitung - that accuse Gaza-based press photographers of staging photos of starving civilians.

They highlighted "The issue of staged photos or photos taken out of context came," the Jerusalem Post reported.

The BILD report focused on a widely circulated photo of desperate Gazan women and children empty holding pots and pans.

According to the investigation, professional photographers -- some working with international news agencies -- were found directing civilians to pose with empty pots and in fabricated scenarios meant to convey starvation.

"At least some of the images were presented in a false or misleading context," the paper concluded.

One such photographer, identified by Bild as Anas Zayed Fatiyeh, was hired by Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency.

The manipulation of war photography triggered alarm within Germany's press circles.

The German Journalists' Association (DJV) issued a statement warning of "manipulation attempts through professionally produced press photography."

DJV Chair Mika Beuster noted that "all parties involved in this war -- including media and intelligence services -- are using the power of imagery like never before to shape public perception."

A historian and visual documentation expert interviewed by Suddeutsche Zeitung added that while not all such images are outright fakes, they are often "positioned a certain way or paired with misleading captions that tap into our visual memory and emotions."

(With inputs from agencies)