Ishiba's Trump Trade Pact Fuels 'Unequal Treaty' Firestorm

MENAFN - Asia Times) Two weeks after he posted“mission accomplished” on X, Japanese trade negotiator Akazawa Ryosei is back in Washington DC for another round of talks with his US counterparts.

The issue is that the Trump administration has given no indication of when – or whether – it will implement the concession that appeared to be Akazawa and Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru's greatest achievement: a reduction in the US tariff on Japan's automobile exports from 27.5% to 15%.

This concession was not mentioned in the White House's fact sheet about the US-Japan agreement or the executive order setting“reciprocal” tariffs to 15%. With the Ishiba government's insistence that the lack of a written agreement was not only acceptable but even beneficial for Japan, the Ishiba government has nothing to go on other than the word of Akazawa and Ishiba that the US did, in fact, agree to concede on an issue upon which the Trump administration had been highly reluctant to compromise.

As Akazawa returns to Washington, the agreement that was initially greeted with acclaim has become a liability for Ishiba, just one more threat to his tenure in office.

Ishiba and his cabinet just faced two days of questioning in the Diet over the agreement in which Ishiba conceded that it is difficult to make any agreement with Donald Trump stick; betrayed a certain reluctance to speak directly with Trump; faced questions about the wisdom of concluding an unwritten executive agreement not subject to any legislative approval; and Tamaki Yuichiro, leader of the opposition Democratic Party for the People (DPFP), suggested that if auto tariffs are not reduced to 15%, it would be grounds for a no-confidence motion.

However, the questions about the US-Japan trade deal are not just a threat to Ishiba's survival. They increasingly show the damage that the Trump administration's approach to Japan has done to confidence in Tokyo among Japanese elites, echoing the loss of trust in the United States recorded by public opinion polls.

One phrase in particular captures the degree to which the mood in Tokyo has shifted since the beginning of the year: unequal treaty. While it is perhaps premature to call its use ubiquitous, in recent days Sanseito leader Kamiya Sohei suggested in parliamentary debate that“many citizens feel that they have been forced to accept an unequal treaty.” Tamaki said that if the agreement is not renegotiated, it could be called the“unequal treaty of the Reiwa era.”

Meanwhile, in a column at TBS's website on August 1, economist Kumano Hideo wondered whether the deal appeared to be an“unequal treaty.” Nakanishi Fumiyuki asked a similar question in his column in Nikkan Gendai on August 1. The phrase also appears in a July 31 article in Nikkei Business, referring to popular anger at the“unequal treaty of the Reiwa era.”