Experts Warn Of Guillain-Barré Outbreak In Gaza

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Gaza- The Gaza Health Ministry's director-general has warned about a potential widespread outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in the Gaza Strip, stressing that treatment for this disease is unavailable in the besieged territory.

Munir al-Bursh made the warning in a statement on Monday, after the health ministry alerted about a significant increase in cases of acute flaccid paralysis among children, amid deteriorating health conditions and severe shortage of essential medicines caused by the Israeli blockade.

Bursh went on to say that contaminated water is identified as the main cause of GBS, noting that the viral illness begins with a sudden loss of muscle movement, usually starting in the legs and then spreading upwards, with children being particularly affected.

Describing the situation as a“'mass death,” Bursh highlighted the tragic circumstances in Gaza, where civilians are perishing from direct bombardment, starvation at aid centers, and preventable diseases.

He also pointed out the catastrophic living conditions in Gaza, emphasizing that residents are densely packed into just 18% of the total area, resulting in 40,000 people living per square kilometer, which accelerates the spread of diseases and epidemics.

Of particular concern are the children, with Bursh underscoring that over 18,000 children have tragically lost their lives since the start of the war.

The deepening health crisis is further illustrated by the prevalence of infectious diseases, respiratory illnesses, and 1,116 recorded cases of meningitis in 2025.

Bursh further warned about the potential for an even more disastrous situation if the war and severe malnutrition persist, especially as the occupying regime continues to block all forms of infant formula.

Vulnerable groups, especially children and individuals with chronic illnesses, are bearing the brunt of hunger and disease due to the obstruction of humanitarian supplies, he said.

Bursh further stated that the ongoing obstruction of humanitarian supplies has pushed Gaza to the brink of the fifth stage of famine.

This means there is an imminent risk of hunger and mass death, especially among children and vulnerable populations, he added.

The remarks came after the Health Ministry announced three deaths from GBS earlier in the day, including two children under the age of 15, whose unfortunate deaths were attributed to the unavailability of life-saving treatment.

Furthermore, the ministry described the current situation as a“looming infectious disaster” due to the detection of intestinal viruses in lab results that are unrelated to polio.

This discovery indicates a potentially dangerous spread of pathogens in a public health environment that is already in decline, it said.

The Health Ministry further called on international humanitarian organizations to intervene by supplying medications and exerting pressure on Israel to lift the blockade immediately.

It also emphasized that the continued restrictions on the entry of food and medicine since the tightening of the siege on March 2 are worsening the health crisis and putting thousands of children at risk.

In June and July, the ministry documented 45 cases of acute flaccid paralysis, marking an unprecedented surge, cautioning that this outbreak is exacerbated by severe water contamination, the breakdown of sanitation infrastructure, widespread malnutrition, and shortages of essential medicines.

Official figures indicate that 95 people in Gaza, including 45 children, have been affected by GBS.

GBS patients experience the loss of reflex responses and severe breathing difficulties, which can lead to a critical state and potential fatality.

The Health Ministry has confirmed that in the last 24 hours, five additional individuals have succumbed to starvation and malnutrition, bringing the total number of hunger-related deaths to 180, with 93 of them being children.

The ministry had previously informed the World Health Organization (WHO) when GBS first appeared among Gaza's population.