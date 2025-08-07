U.S. Condemns Russian Attack On Facility Supplying Azerbaijani Gas To Ukraine
The United States has strongly condemned Russia's recent attack on a civilian energy facility in Ukraine that supplies, among other sources, Azerbaijani gas, Azernews reports via Trend.
In a statement to the media, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department responded to the strike, which targeted a key compressor station in Ukraine's Odessa region involved in gas deliveries via the Trans-Balkan pipeline.
"Russia's attacks on civilian infrastructure and settlements are unacceptable," the spokesperson said.
The statement continued with a call for an immediate halt to such actions:“Russia must immediately end such actions. It is the devastating human toll of this war that is the main reason President Trump is seeking peace. The death and destruction must end.”
The targeted infrastructure had been playing a growing role in Ukraine's diversified energy supply, including test volumes of Azerbaijani gas. The attack has drawn concern from multiple international partners.
