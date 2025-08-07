Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Air Defense Downs 89 Of 112 Russian Drones

Ukrainian Air Defense Downs 89 Of 112 Russian Drones


2025-08-07 03:06:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The attack began at 22:30 on Wednesday, August 6, and involved Shahed-type combat drones and various decoy UAVs. The drones were launched from multiple directions, including Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Chauda and Hvardiyske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The aerial attack was countered by a coordinated response involving Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups.

Read also: Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine climbs by 1,040 in past day

Preliminary data as of 09:00 on Thursday, August 7, indicates that 89 enemy UAVs-both Shahed drones and decoy drones-were intercepted or suppressed across northern, eastern, and central Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces recorded 23 drone strikes at 11 locations, with debris from downed drones falling at three additional sites.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, four civilians were injured in Dnipro during the night of August 7 following a drone attack that sparked multiple fires.

Photo credit: AFU General Staff

MENAFN07082025000193011044ID1109896775

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search