Ukrainian Air Defense Downs 89 Of 112 Russian Drones
The attack began at 22:30 on Wednesday, August 6, and involved Shahed-type combat drones and various decoy UAVs. The drones were launched from multiple directions, including Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Chauda and Hvardiyske in temporarily occupied Crimea.
The aerial attack was countered by a coordinated response involving Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups.Read also: Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine climbs by 1,040 in past day
Preliminary data as of 09:00 on Thursday, August 7, indicates that 89 enemy UAVs-both Shahed drones and decoy drones-were intercepted or suppressed across northern, eastern, and central Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces recorded 23 drone strikes at 11 locations, with debris from downed drones falling at three additional sites.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, four civilians were injured in Dnipro during the night of August 7 following a drone attack that sparked multiple fires.
Photo credit: AFU General Staff
