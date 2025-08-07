Turkmenistan And Qatar Discuss Expansion Of Trade Ties On Sidelines Of LLDC3
The meeting took place in the Avaza National Tourist Zone on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries. The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral relations, with a focus on strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and promoting cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
The sides paid particular attention to the implementation of high-level agreements and emphasized the importance of continued coordination within international organizations. The need to actively follow up on previously signed bilateral documents was also underlined.
Following the talks, the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further developing cooperation grounded in principles of trust, mutual respect, and shared interests.
