Brazil Requests Consultations At WTO Over US Tariffs
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Brazil formally requested consultations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over tariffs imposed by the United States, describing them as a violation of core trade commitments under international law.
In a statement, Brazil's Foreign Ministry said, "the United States has flagrantly violated key commitments the country has agreed upon at the WTO, such as the principle of the most favored nation and tariff ceilings negotiated at that organization."
The tariffs are set at 50 percent and cover a wide range of Brazilian goods, including meat and coffee. However, some key exports such as orange juice, civil aircraft, oil, and fertilizers were exempted.
According to Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services data, about one-third of the country's exports to the US market are now subject to the new tariffs.
The request for consultations is the first step in the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism, requiring both parties to enter into bilateral negotiations.
In the same context, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accused US President Donald Trump of showing no willingness to engage in dialogue over the matter.
