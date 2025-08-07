Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brazil Requests Consultations At WTO Over US Tariffs

Brazil Requests Consultations At WTO Over US Tariffs


2025-08-07 03:05:54
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Brazil formally requested consultations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over tariffs imposed by the United States, describing them as a violation of core trade commitments under international law.
In a statement, Brazil's Foreign Ministry said, "the United States has flagrantly violated key commitments the country has agreed upon at the WTO, such as the principle of the most favored nation and tariff ceilings negotiated at that organization."
The tariffs are set at 50 percent and cover a wide range of Brazilian goods, including meat and coffee. However, some key exports such as orange juice, civil aircraft, oil, and fertilizers were exempted.
According to Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services data, about one-third of the country's exports to the US market are now subject to the new tariffs.
The request for consultations is the first step in the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism, requiring both parties to enter into bilateral negotiations.
In the same context, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accused US President Donald Trump of showing no willingness to engage in dialogue over the matter.

MENAFN07082025000067011011ID1109896766

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search