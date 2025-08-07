403
Dreamsetgo Named India Non-Exclusive Sales Agent, Of On Location For FIFA World Cup 26 Hospitality Sales
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 7th Aug – On Location, appointed by FIFA as the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 26TM, announced today that DreamSetGo has been named their India Non-exclusive Sales Agent for the tournament.
As an Officially Appointed Non-exclusive Sales Agent, DreamSetGo will be the point of contact in India to sell official hospitality packages for the FIFA World Cup 26TM.“We are thrilled to partner with our new international sales agent, DreamSetGo, on the FIFA World Cup 26TM,” said Alicia Falken, General Manager of On Location's FIFA World Cup 26TM business.“Their expertise in hospitality sales in India and deep understanding of their market will be instrumental in ensuring that our clients receive unparalleled service.”
Fans are urged not to purchase tickets or packages from unauthorized platforms or sellers as FIFA reserves the right to cancel tickets obtained via unofficial channels. While there may be offers of unauthorized tickets and hospitality packages currently in the market, On Location is the only official hospitality provider of the FIFA World Cup 26TM. On Location is proud to collaborate with respective Host Committees and their partners including local teams. Additionally On Location is partnering with Major League Soccer and the League's clubs across the U.S. and Canada as official appointed Sales Agents for the tournament. The full list of authorized global sales agents will be published on FIFAWorldCup/hospitality and added to once a region is announced.
About On Location
On Location is a premium experience provider, offering world class hospitality, ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production, and travel management across sports, entertainment, and fashion.
From unrivaled access for corporate clients to guests looking for fully immersive experiences at marquee events, On Location is the premier and official service provider to over 150 iconic rights holders, such as the IOC (Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, LA 2028), NFL, NCAA, UFC and PGA of America, and numerous musical artists and festivals. The company also owns and operates a number of unique and exclusive experiences, transforming the most dynamic live events into a lifetime of memories. On Location is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.
