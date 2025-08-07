403
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 4 Cents To USD 71.61 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price dropped four cents to USD 71.61 per barrel on Wednesday compared to Tuesday's USD 71.65 pb, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.
In global markets, Brent futures decreased 75 cents to USD 66.89 pb while West Texas Intermediate went down 81 cents to USD 64.35 pb. (end)
