Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rafah Crossing .. Hundreds Of Trucks Line In Aid Of Gaza

Rafah Crossing .. Hundreds Of Trucks Line In Aid Of Gaza


2025-08-07 03:05:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdulaziz Faisal

North Sinai, Egypt, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks line in Sinai, the road leading to Rafah border crossings, drivers wait for hours through the inspections and delays to deliver essential supplies to Gaza.
Rafah remains Gaza's only lifeline, as other crossings are blocked by Israeli occupation, therefore it serves as a vital link between Gaza and the rest of the Arab World to deliver humanitarian aid.
Speaking to KUNA, Egyptian truck driver Saber Yousef, expressed sorrow over the recurring Israeli occupation's ongoing block of humanitarian aid.
He described the inspection process, starting with inspecting the truck with the driver out, followed by searching the cargo, then scanning the truck with X-rays.
Each truck inspection takes more than 30 minutes, allowing only 40 to 50 trucks to cross daily.
Yousef added that Israeli occupation imposes strict limits on cargo heights and volume, forcing trucks to return, which delays arrival of needed supplies. (end) aff

MENAFN07082025000071011013ID1109896761

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search