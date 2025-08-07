Rafah Crossing .. Hundreds Of Trucks Line In Aid Of Gaza
North Sinai, Egypt, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks line in Sinai, the road leading to Rafah border crossings, drivers wait for hours through the inspections and delays to deliver essential supplies to Gaza.
Rafah remains Gaza's only lifeline, as other crossings are blocked by Israeli occupation, therefore it serves as a vital link between Gaza and the rest of the Arab World to deliver humanitarian aid.
Speaking to KUNA, Egyptian truck driver Saber Yousef, expressed sorrow over the recurring Israeli occupation's ongoing block of humanitarian aid.
He described the inspection process, starting with inspecting the truck with the driver out, followed by searching the cargo, then scanning the truck with X-rays.
Each truck inspection takes more than 30 minutes, allowing only 40 to 50 trucks to cross daily.
Yousef added that Israeli occupation imposes strict limits on cargo heights and volume, forcing trucks to return, which delays arrival of needed supplies. (end) aff
