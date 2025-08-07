Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IAEA Warns of Critical Nuclear Risks Near Zaporizhzhia Plant

2025-08-07 03:03:12
(MENAFN) Multiple rounds of artillery fire were detected close to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Wednesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported, highlighting the precarious nuclear safety conditions at the site.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi revealed that the agency’s team at ZNPP heard several outgoing artillery rounds originating very near the plant’s perimeter.

"Indications of military activity taking place very close to this major nuclear power plant are deeply concerning. As I have repeatedly stated, maximum military restraint near nuclear power plants is a must in order to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident," Grossi emphasized.

The IAEA team also noted that daily sounds of military operations have been audible over the past week. Recently, the ZNPP informed them about shelling near the plant’s transportation department, situated just outside the site’s boundary.

Additionally, the IAEA flagged ongoing vulnerabilities in the plant’s external power supply, which has depended on a single off-site power line for the last three months.

Since September 2022, the UN nuclear watchdog has maintained a deployment of staff at ZNPP, located in southern Ukraine, to ensure nuclear safety and security amid ongoing conflict.

The Zaporizhzhia facility, one of the largest nuclear plants in Europe, has been under Russian control since March 2022.

