403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IAEA Warns of Critical Nuclear Risks Near Zaporizhzhia Plant
(MENAFN) Multiple rounds of artillery fire were detected close to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Wednesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported, highlighting the precarious nuclear safety conditions at the site.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi revealed that the agency’s team at ZNPP heard several outgoing artillery rounds originating very near the plant’s perimeter.
"Indications of military activity taking place very close to this major nuclear power plant are deeply concerning. As I have repeatedly stated, maximum military restraint near nuclear power plants is a must in order to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident," Grossi emphasized.
The IAEA team also noted that daily sounds of military operations have been audible over the past week. Recently, the ZNPP informed them about shelling near the plant’s transportation department, situated just outside the site’s boundary.
Additionally, the IAEA flagged ongoing vulnerabilities in the plant’s external power supply, which has depended on a single off-site power line for the last three months.
Since September 2022, the UN nuclear watchdog has maintained a deployment of staff at ZNPP, located in southern Ukraine, to ensure nuclear safety and security amid ongoing conflict.
The Zaporizhzhia facility, one of the largest nuclear plants in Europe, has been under Russian control since March 2022.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi revealed that the agency’s team at ZNPP heard several outgoing artillery rounds originating very near the plant’s perimeter.
"Indications of military activity taking place very close to this major nuclear power plant are deeply concerning. As I have repeatedly stated, maximum military restraint near nuclear power plants is a must in order to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident," Grossi emphasized.
The IAEA team also noted that daily sounds of military operations have been audible over the past week. Recently, the ZNPP informed them about shelling near the plant’s transportation department, situated just outside the site’s boundary.
Additionally, the IAEA flagged ongoing vulnerabilities in the plant’s external power supply, which has depended on a single off-site power line for the last three months.
Since September 2022, the UN nuclear watchdog has maintained a deployment of staff at ZNPP, located in southern Ukraine, to ensure nuclear safety and security amid ongoing conflict.
The Zaporizhzhia facility, one of the largest nuclear plants in Europe, has been under Russian control since March 2022.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment