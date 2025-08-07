We Have Hunger To Go Far, Says Cordero On Costa Rica's FIFA U-17 World Cup Dream
Doha, Qatar: After a long absence, Costa Rica is back at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, and 16-year-old centre-back Thiago Cordero is eager to help his team make a deep run at Qatar 2025.
With Los Ticos placed in Group C alongside the United Arab Emirates, Senegal, and Croatia, the expectations are high - and so is the team's confidence.
Cordero, widely considered one of Costa Rica's brightest young prospects, could wear the captain's armband in November. Currently playing for Saprissa's U-21 squad and training regularly with the first team, he's been learning directly from veteran defenders like Oscar Duarte and Kendall Waston.
“I've learned a lot about communication and decision-making,” he told FIFA.
“Oscar showed me that sometimes it's better to slow down when going forward, to observe and look for the best option.”
The World Cup experience will be especially meaningful for Cordero, whose brother Julen represented Costa Rica at India 2017 - the country's last U-17 World Cup appearance.
“Ever since then I've been waiting for my chance,” he said.“It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I want to make the most of it,” he said.
Costa Rica has reached the quarter-finals of the tournament four times. But Cordero believes this group can go further.“Why can't we dream like the big football nations?” he said.“We have that same hunger, and we're working every day to make it happen.”
He describes the current squad as united, driven, and fearless.
“We want to make history. We're a team with hunger, camaraderie, and intensity,” he commented.“What separates us is that we fight until the final whistle - that's in our DNA.”
As for the challenge ahead against strong teams like Croatia and Senegal, he remains optimistic.“The warm-up games against Brazil and Peru will prepare us well. We're ready to give 100% in every match.”
And personally?“I've never been to the Middle East,” he added.
“I'm excited to experience Qatar and compete at the highest level. It's everything I've dreamed of.”
The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 will take place from 3 to 27 November, featuring a record 48 teams. All matches will be played in and around Doha, primarily within the Aspire Zone complex in Al Rayyan, with the final set for Khalifa International Stadium.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment