We Have Hunger To Go Far, Says Cordero On Costa Rica's FIFA U-17 World Cup Dream

Doha, Qatar: After a long absence, Costa Rica is back at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, and 16-year-old centre-back Thiago Cordero is eager to help his team make a deep run at Qatar 2025.

With Los Ticos placed in Group C alongside the United Arab Emirates, Senegal, and Croatia, the expectations are high - and so is the team's confidence.

Cordero, widely considered one of Costa Rica's brightest young prospects, could wear the captain's armband in November. Currently playing for Saprissa's U-21 squad and training regularly with the first team, he's been learning directly from veteran defenders like Oscar Duarte and Kendall Waston.

“I've learned a lot about communication and decision-making,” he told FIFA.

“Oscar showed me that sometimes it's better to slow down when going forward, to observe and look for the best option.”

The World Cup experience will be especially meaningful for Cordero, whose brother Julen represented Costa Rica at India 2017 - the country's last U-17 World Cup appearance.

“Ever since then I've been waiting for my chance,” he said.“It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I want to make the most of it,” he said.

Costa Rica has reached the quarter-finals of the tournament four times. But Cordero believes this group can go further.“Why can't we dream like the big football nations?” he said.“We have that same hunger, and we're working every day to make it happen.”

He describes the current squad as united, driven, and fearless.

“We want to make history. We're a team with hunger, camaraderie, and intensity,” he commented.“What separates us is that we fight until the final whistle - that's in our DNA.”

As for the challenge ahead against strong teams like Croatia and Senegal, he remains optimistic.“The warm-up games against Brazil and Peru will prepare us well. We're ready to give 100% in every match.”

And personally?“I've never been to the Middle East,” he added.

“I'm excited to experience Qatar and compete at the highest level. It's everything I've dreamed of.”

The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 will take place from 3 to 27 November, featuring a record 48 teams. All matches will be played in and around Doha, primarily within the Aspire Zone complex in Al Rayyan, with the final set for Khalifa International Stadium.