Mol Organises '10,000 Steps Challenge' For Staff

Doha: The Ministry of Labour, represented by the Public Relations and Communications Department, yesterday held the '10,000 Steps Challenge' in collaboration with Doha Festival City. The event saw broad participation from staff across all departments, aiming to promote physical and mental wellbeing, strengthen team spirit, and foster a positive, motivating work environment.

The initiative forms part of the Ministry's broader efforts to boost performance, productivity, and institutional quality by promoting a safe, healthy, and sustainable workplace.

The activity falls under the Qatar Sports for All Federation's initiative, which encourages active lifestyles through indoor walking events during the summer. The challenge created a lively, enthusiastic atmosphere, motivating employees to make physical activity a part of daily life and promoting work–life balance.