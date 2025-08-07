Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mol Organises '10,000 Steps Challenge' For Staff

Mol Organises '10,000 Steps Challenge' For Staff


2025-08-07 03:02:22
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Labour, represented by the Public Relations and Communications Department, yesterday held the '10,000 Steps Challenge' in collaboration with Doha Festival City. The event saw broad participation from staff across all departments, aiming to promote physical and mental wellbeing, strengthen team spirit, and foster a positive, motivating work environment.

The initiative forms part of the Ministry's broader efforts to boost performance, productivity, and institutional quality by promoting a safe, healthy, and sustainable workplace.

The activity falls under the Qatar Sports for All Federation's initiative, which encourages active lifestyles through indoor walking events during the summer. The challenge created a lively, enthusiastic atmosphere, motivating employees to make physical activity a part of daily life and promoting work–life balance.

MENAFN07082025000063011010ID1109896753

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search