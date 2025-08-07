Performance Brokerage Services Advises On Sale Of Dick Masheter Ford In Columbus, Ohio To Drive Choice

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dick Masheter Ford was established in 1967 by the late Richard "Dick" Masheter, a U.S. Air Force veteran with a lifelong passion for automobiles. In 1981, his son, Bob Masheter, joined the business and eventually assumed daily operations. Under the stewardship of the Masheter family, the dealership has served the community for more than 50 years.

Following the sale, Bob Masheter shared, "Thank you, Mark, Sr. and Mark, Jr. of Performance Brokerage Services, for your assistance and support throughout the process of selling our dealership. Your professionalism, diligence, and support are appreciated. I enjoyed working with you and getting to know you and Mark, Jr. Thank you for your hard work and persistence."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. This transaction was a collaborative effort by Paul Kechnie, Mark Shackelford, Sr. and Mark Shackelford, Jr. of the Midwest Office East, along with Gershon Rosenzweig, Matt Wilkins, and Jacob Stoehr of the Northeast Office for Performance Brokerage Services. Collectively, they served as the exclusive sell-side advisors to the transaction.

Mark Shackelford, Sr. shared, "My son, Mark, Jr., and I are proud to announce the sale of Dick Masheter Ford in Columbus, Ohio to Oleg Kislyansky and his team. It was a pleasure to work with Bob Masheter throughout this process. He is a true gentleman and a man of integrity, something that was clearly reflected in the reaction of his employees when he announced his decision to retire. We wish Bob and his wife, Christie, a well-deserved retirement with plenty of time to travel and enjoy life together. We're also grateful to Oleg and his team for their partnership during this transaction, and we wish them continued success as they grow the business."

Drive Choice consists of 10 dealerships across Ohio, New Jersey, and Florida, representing Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen, Nissan, and Mitsubishi.

Oleg Kislyansky of Drive Choice shared, "I've looked at several opportunities presented by Mark, Sr. and Mark, Jr. of Performance Brokerage Services. It took several attempts for us to find a deal that worked, but throughout each process, they were always reliable, diligent, and most importantly, honest. They always worked quickly and maintained patience during the negotiations. Even though they are some of the most productive and effective brokers in the space right now, they always found time for me and worked with tremendous efficiency. I can't recommend them enough whether you're looking to buy or sell! They're the utmost professionals, with relevant and relatable knowledge concerning any transaction they're involved in."

Dick Masheter Ford will be renamed Capital Ford of Columbus and will remain at its current location at 1090 South Hamilton Road in Columbus, Ohio.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit .

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.