Onezero Appoints Adam Collins As Head Of Institutional Sales, Americas And EMEA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Adam brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, with deep expertise in FX sales, trading systems and financial market infrastructure. Adam joins oneZero from LSEG FX, Capital Markets, where he served as EMEA Head of FX Sales. In prior roles at Refinitiv, he was responsible for driving sales and revenue growth for FX, fixed income, equities, and commodities solutions, as well as Refinitiv EIKON, FXT, and OMS/EMS trading products. Adam has also held senior positions at Bloomberg LP and at BNP Paribas.

"We're thrilled to welcome Adam to the team," said Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder of oneZero. "As adoption of our solutions accelerates among regional banks and institutional clients, Adam's leadership and proven ability to scale high-performing sales teams will be instrumental in expanding our footprint and deepening client relationships."

Commenting on his appointment, Adam said: "oneZero is delivering cutting-edge solutions that are resonating across client segments globally. I'm excited to help accelerate that growth by partnering closely with clients to enhance the efficiency, transparency and profitability of their trading operations."

Adam's appointment comes amid a strong period of growth for oneZero. 2024 saw oneZero being named to the Inc 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies for the third consecutive year, and saw the company secure a double win in the Euromoney FX Awards as The World's Best FX Technology Provider and The World's Best Technology Provider for FX Liquidity.

Last month, oneZero's Data Source was named Best Trading Analytics Platform in the TradingTech Insight USA Awards. Earlier this year, the company announced its acquisition of Autochartist , a leading provider of client engagement automation via market data-driven content. In addition, the seasoned technology executive Ann Neidenbach was added to oneZero's Board of Directors.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology since 2009. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that together provide a complete solution for execution, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

