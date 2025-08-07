Alarabia Wins 'Best OOH Company Saudi Arabia 2025' By International Business Magazine

This award represents a significant milestone in AlArabia's journey, further solidifying its role as a driver of innovation and excellence in the OOH advertising sector.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AlArabia , a leading digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising company in the Middle East, has been awarded the prestigious title of“Best OOH Company – Saudi Arabia 2025” by International Business Magazine. This recognition underscores AlArabia's continued excellence, innovation, and leadership in the region's evolving advertising landscape.

With a bold vision to elevate the advertising industry and contribute to national economic growth, AlArabia is redefining OOH experiences through advanced technologies, strategic placement, and data-driven solutions . Its campaigns are designed to resonate within dynamic urban environments, while upholding the highest global standards.

AlArabia's network spans key strategic locations across the Kingdom including King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh Metro, and major intercity highways; offering unmatched visibility and engagement. The company has also expanded regionally into major hubs like Dubai and Cairo, reinforcing its influence and cross-market capabilities.

Beyond commercial success, AlArabia actively supports community initiatives and public awareness campaigns. Its widespread network is used not only for brand exposure but also to amplify causes that foster social impact and civic engagement.

This award represents a significant milestone in AlArabia's journey, further solidifying its role as a driver of innovation and excellence in the OOH advertising sector.

CEO and Chief Editor of International Business Magazine Mr. Shankar Shivaprasad commented,“AlArabia's dedication and commitment to stand out from the crowd and make a dynamic impact in the field of OOH industry, while also striving to present its billboards as intelligent works of art that enhance the aesthetic of cities and serve both their residents and visitors expert-driven approach and their continuous innovation in the field has gained the attention of the jury members. The different shapes and colors of the billboards reflect their identity and the teams' exceptional service and unique technical capabilities in the outdoor advertising sector. They deserved to be recognised as the Best OOH Company Saudi Arabia 2025”.

About AlArabia

AlArabia is a pioneer in digital outdoor advertising in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Awarded as the Best OOH Company – Saudi Arabia 2025, the company continues to transform the regional OOH sector through smart technology, strategic growth, and a strong commitment to community engagement. Recent expansions include operations in Dubai and Egypt, further strengthening its position as a leader in the outdoor advertising sector.

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online news publishing company with a major group of audience that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats. Our online news platform carries news articles from Banking, Insurance, Investments, Wealth Management, Trading, Technology, Education, Healthcare, Tourism, Real Estate, FMCG and more. We get more than 300,000 views in a month and we cross 4.2 million views on average annually. On the social media front, we have over 19k followers and likes on Facebook, over 1,400 followers on Twitter, 8,000 followers on Linkedin and over 5,000 subscribers on Youtube.



International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine LLC

