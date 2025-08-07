Cotality Invites Insurance Professionals To Go 'Beyond All Limits' At Third Annual Intrconnect Europe

INTRConnect Europe returns

SightCall announced as Headline Sponsor of the premier insurance industry event in London

- Michael Porter at CotalityLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CotalityTM, (new d/b/a rebrand of CoreLogic), is proud to present INTRConnectTM Europe 2025, returning for its third year on 16 September in London. This year's theme,“Beyond All Limits,” reflects the industry's momentum and shared ambition to move faster, think bigger and connect more meaningfully across the insurance ecosystem.The event has an expertly curated programme with dedicated content tracks, and a strong focus on collaboration. Professionals in claims, risk, underwriting, restoration, and contractor services, are invited to explore what's changing in the industry, what's possible and how we can shape a more connected, resilient future. This year's agenda puts people at the heart of the conversation. Attendees will leave equipped to navigate new risks, meet rising consumer expectations, and work more collaboratively across the insurance ecosystem. Whether you're focused on improving outcomes for policyholders, delivering service on the ground or driving change inside your organisation, you'll find insight, connection and inspiration to help you move forward together. With sessions exploring everything from catastrophe risk and evolving claims technology to sustainability in the supply chain and smarter contractor collaboration, INTRConnect Europe offers a timely and practical view of where the industry is heading and how we can get there, together.“INTRConnect Europe is where ideas turn into action,” said Michael Porter, Senior Vice President, International, Insurance Solutions at Cotality.“It's about coming together with peers across the industry to push boundaries, challenge assumptions and shape a more connected, resilient future.” With plenty of opportunities to connect - from the interactive exhibition and relaxed networking breaks to the legendary after-party - INTRConnect Europe offers meaningful engagement for every attendee.Cotality is excited to welcome SightCall as the 2025 Headline Sponsor. A global leader in real-time video and AR-powered remote support, SightCall helps insurers deliver faster, more transparent claims experiences by digitising critical touchpoints in the claims process. Their commitment to innovation and digital transformation aligns closely with the spirit of INTRConnect Europe and the community it brings together.Whether you're working in claims, underwriting, risk, property restoration or contractor services, INTRConnect Europe is the place to be inspired, build new relationships and discover solutions that will help your business go beyond all limits. Learn more about the event and how to register here .About CotalityCotality accelerates data, insights, and workflows across the property ecosystem to enable industry professionals to surpass their ambitions and impact society. With billions of data signals across the life cycle of a property, we unearth hidden risks and transformative opportunities for agents, lenders, insurers, governments, and innovators. Get to know us at cotality.On 24 March 2025, CoreLogicbecame CotalityTM - a strategic d/b/a rebrand that reflects our evolution and future direction. For more information, please visit cotality/uk .CotalityTM, the Cotality logo, Intelligence beyond boundsTM, INTRConnectTM, and CoreLogicare the trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. d/b/a Cotality or its affiliates or subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

