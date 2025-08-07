403
India Cheese Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies And Analysis Report 20252033
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India cheese market size was valued at INR 107.54 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach INR 593.47 Billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 19.86% during 2025–2033. This growth is fueled by rising urbanization, Western dietary influences, the boom in quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and increasing consumer demand for convenience-based and value-added dairy products. Key Highlights
Market Size (2024): INR 107.54 Billion
Forecast (2033): INR 593.47 Billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 19.86%
High cheese adoption in fast food and bakery segments (pizzas, sandwiches, etc.)
Rapid expansion of domestic and international cheese manufacturing capacity
Growing retail presence and product diversification (slices, spreads, shredded, etc.)
Artisanal cheese gaining prominence alongside processed cheese
Get Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cheese-market-in-india/requestsampleHow Is AI Transforming the Cheese Market in India?
AI is redefining cheese production, distribution, and consumer engagement in the following ways:
Predictive demand forecasting to optimize cheese production and reduce waste
AI-driven quality checks in cheese aging, texture consistency, and flavor profiling
Supply chain automation and logistics optimization to maintain cold chain integrity
Hyperpersonalized marketing through consumer behavior analysis for cheese types and formats
Recipe innovation and R&D enhancement by simulating product formulations based on regional taste preferences
Rise in fast-food culture and café chains across urban India
Growing consumer preference for international cheese varieties (Cheddar, Mozzarella, Emmental)
Investments in high-capacity cheese plants and local sourcing models
Surge in home cooking and gourmet product exploration
Improved cold storage infrastructure and wider retail availability
By Type:
Processed Cheese
Mozzarella
Cheddar
Emmental
Ricotta
Others
By Format:
Slices
Diced/Cubes
Shredded
Blocks
Liquid
Crème
Cheese Spreads
By Application:
Pizzas
Burgers
Sandwiches
Wraps
Cakes
Others
By Sales Channel:
Retail
Institutional
Regional Insights (States):
Karnataka
Maharashtra
Tamil Nadu
Delhi
Gujarat
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
West Bengal
Kerala
Haryana
Punjab
Rajasthan
Madhya Pradesh
Bihar
Orissa
GCMMF (Amul)
Parag Milk Foods
Britannia Industries
Mother Dairy
Oct 2024: Britannia Bel Foods inaugurated a cheese plant in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra, producing 16,000 tons annually with ₹220 crore investment, boosting farmer income and capacity.
Sep 2024: Milky Mist launched India's largest Cheddar cheese plant in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, processing 1 million liters/day to scale exports.
Nov 2023: Eleftheria Cheese from Mumbai gained global acclaim as its Brunost won 4th place at the World Cheese Awards, highlighting India's rise in artisanal cheese craftsmanship.
