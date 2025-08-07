Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Cheese Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies And Analysis Report 20252033

India Cheese Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies And Analysis Report 20252033


2025-08-07 03:00:15
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India cheese market size was valued at INR 107.54 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach INR 593.47 Billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 19.86% during 2025–2033. This growth is fueled by rising urbanization, Western dietary influences, the boom in quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and increasing consumer demand for convenience-based and value-added dairy products.

Key Highlights
  • Market Size (2024): INR 107.54 Billion
  • Forecast (2033): INR 593.47 Billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 19.86%
  • High cheese adoption in fast food and bakery segments (pizzas, sandwiches, etc.)
  • Rapid expansion of domestic and international cheese manufacturing capacity
  • Growing retail presence and product diversification (slices, spreads, shredded, etc.)
  • Artisanal cheese gaining prominence alongside processed cheese

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cheese-market-in-india/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Cheese Market in India?

AI is redefining cheese production, distribution, and consumer engagement in the following ways:

  • Predictive demand forecasting to optimize cheese production and reduce waste
  • AI-driven quality checks in cheese aging, texture consistency, and flavor profiling
  • Supply chain automation and logistics optimization to maintain cold chain integrity
  • Hyperpersonalized marketing through consumer behavior analysis for cheese types and formats
  • Recipe innovation and R&D enhancement by simulating product formulations based on regional taste preferences
Key Market Trends and Drivers
  • Rise in fast-food culture and café chains across urban India
  • Growing consumer preference for international cheese varieties (Cheddar, Mozzarella, Emmental)
  • Investments in high-capacity cheese plants and local sourcing models
  • Surge in home cooking and gourmet product exploration
  • Improved cold storage infrastructure and wider retail availability
Market Segmentation

By Type:

  • Processed Cheese
  • Mozzarella
  • Cheddar
  • Emmental
  • Ricotta
  • Others

By Format:

  • Slices
  • Diced/Cubes
  • Shredded
  • Blocks
  • Liquid
  • Crème
  • Cheese Spreads

By Application:

  • Pizzas
  • Burgers
  • Sandwiches
  • Wraps
  • Cakes
  • Others

By Sales Channel:

  • Retail
  • Institutional

Regional Insights (States):

  • Karnataka
  • Maharashtra
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Delhi
  • Gujarat
  • Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • West Bengal
  • Kerala
  • Haryana
  • Punjab
  • Rajasthan
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Bihar
  • Orissa
Key Companies
  • GCMMF (Amul)
  • Parag Milk Foods
  • Britannia Industries
  • Mother Dairy
Latest Developments
  • Oct 2024: Britannia Bel Foods inaugurated a cheese plant in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra, producing 16,000 tons annually with ₹220 crore investment, boosting farmer income and capacity.
  • Sep 2024: Milky Mist launched India's largest Cheddar cheese plant in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, processing 1 million liters/day to scale exports.
  • Nov 2023: Eleftheria Cheese from Mumbai gained global acclaim as its Brunost won 4th place at the World Cheese Awards, highlighting India's rise in artisanal cheese craftsmanship.

MENAFN07082025004122016232ID1109896721

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search