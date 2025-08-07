India CDMO Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast And Industry Analysis 2025-2033

The India CDMO market size reached a value of USD 7.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2033 . Driven by cost advantages, skilled talent, growing clinical trial activity, and the global shift toward outsourcing, India is emerging as a strategic CDMO hub for both multinational and domestic pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 7.9 billion

Forecast (2033): USD 15.4 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 7.7%

Strong growth in biologics, biosimilars, and vaccine manufacturing capabilities

India gaining traction as a global clinical trial destination

Increased demand for end-to-end services including drug development, analytics, and packaging CDMOs expanding GMP-certified infrastructure and regulatory-compliant operations

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-cdmo-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the CDMO Market in India?

AI technologies are significantly reshaping CDMO operations in India, enabling:



Accelerated drug discovery through AI-powered molecule screening and simulation

Predictive analytics for clinical trial success rates and patient recruitment optimization

Process automation and quality control in GMP manufacturing lines

Smart data management for regulatory documentation and compliance Digital twins for optimizing scale-up and tech transfer of complex formulations

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Global Pharma Outsourcing Surge: Pharma giants outsourcing development and manufacturing to India for cost efficiency

Biologics & Biosimilars Growth: Rising demand for biologics and India's evolving expertise in complex molecule production

Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity: India strengthening its position as a leading vaccine exporter

Regulatory Harmonization: Increased alignment with US FDA, EMA, and WHO GMP standards Expansion of Clinical Trials: Growth of India's CRO/CDMO hybrid models for integrated development pathways

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Service Type Insights:



Contract Development Services



Preclinical Development



Clinical Development

Analytical and Bioanalytical Services

Contract Manufacturing Services



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Manufacturing



Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) Manufacturing



Biologics Manufacturing Packaging

Type Insights:



Small Molecules

Biologics

Biosimilars

Vaccines Others

Scale of Operation Insights:



Commercial Scale Clinical Scale

Therapeutic Area Insights:



Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders Others

Regional Insights:



North India

South India

East India West India

Latest Development in the Industry



April 2025: Syngene International expanded its biomanufacturing facility in Bengaluru to increase capacity for monoclonal antibody production

June 2025: Aurobindo Pharma's CDMO division received US FDA approval for its new injectable manufacturing plant in Telangana

India Pharma Expo 2025 (Mumbai): Showcased AI-enabled drug development platforms, continuous manufacturing technologies, and flexible fill-finish lines tailored for global CDMO clients Policy Update: The Indian government launched a PLI extension focused on CDMO infrastructure for complex generics, biologics, and vaccines