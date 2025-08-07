Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India CDMO Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast And Industry Analysis 2025-2033

India CDMO Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast And Industry Analysis 2025-2033


2025-08-07 03:00:15
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) India CDMO Market Overview

The India CDMO market size reached a value of USD 7.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2033 . Driven by cost advantages, skilled talent, growing clinical trial activity, and the global shift toward outsourcing, India is emerging as a strategic CDMO hub for both multinational and domestic pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 7.9 billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 15.4 billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 7.7%
  • Strong growth in biologics, biosimilars, and vaccine manufacturing capabilities
  • India gaining traction as a global clinical trial destination
  • Increased demand for end-to-end services including drug development, analytics, and packaging
  • CDMOs expanding GMP-certified infrastructure and regulatory-compliant operations

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-cdmo-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the CDMO Market in India?

AI technologies are significantly reshaping CDMO operations in India, enabling:

  • Accelerated drug discovery through AI-powered molecule screening and simulation
  • Predictive analytics for clinical trial success rates and patient recruitment optimization
  • Process automation and quality control in GMP manufacturing lines
  • Smart data management for regulatory documentation and compliance
  • Digital twins for optimizing scale-up and tech transfer of complex formulations

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Global Pharma Outsourcing Surge: Pharma giants outsourcing development and manufacturing to India for cost efficiency
  • Biologics & Biosimilars Growth: Rising demand for biologics and India's evolving expertise in complex molecule production
  • Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity: India strengthening its position as a leading vaccine exporter
  • Regulatory Harmonization: Increased alignment with US FDA, EMA, and WHO GMP standards
  • Expansion of Clinical Trials: Growth of India's CRO/CDMO hybrid models for integrated development pathways

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Service Type Insights:

  • Contract Development Services
    • Preclinical Development
    • Clinical Development
    • Analytical and Bioanalytical Services
  • Contract Manufacturing Services
    • Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Manufacturing
    • Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) Manufacturing
    • Biologics Manufacturing
    • Packaging

Type Insights:

  • Small Molecules
  • Biologics
  • Biosimilars
  • Vaccines
  • Others

Scale of Operation Insights:

  • Commercial Scale
  • Clinical Scale

Therapeutic Area Insights:

  • Oncology
  • Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • North India
  • South India
  • East India
  • West India

Latest Development in the Industry

  • April 2025: Syngene International expanded its biomanufacturing facility in Bengaluru to increase capacity for monoclonal antibody production
  • June 2025: Aurobindo Pharma's CDMO division received US FDA approval for its new injectable manufacturing plant in Telangana
  • India Pharma Expo 2025 (Mumbai): Showcased AI-enabled drug development platforms, continuous manufacturing technologies, and flexible fill-finish lines tailored for global CDMO clients
  • Policy Update: The Indian government launched a PLI extension focused on CDMO infrastructure for complex generics, biologics, and vaccines

MENAFN07082025004122016232ID1109896720

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search