India CDMO Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast And Industry Analysis 2025-2033
The India CDMO market size reached a value of USD 7.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2033 . Driven by cost advantages, skilled talent, growing clinical trial activity, and the global shift toward outsourcing, India is emerging as a strategic CDMO hub for both multinational and domestic pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 7.9 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 15.4 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 7.7%
Strong growth in biologics, biosimilars, and vaccine manufacturing capabilities
India gaining traction as a global clinical trial destination
Increased demand for end-to-end services including drug development, analytics, and packaging
CDMOs expanding GMP-certified infrastructure and regulatory-compliant operations
How Is AI Transforming the CDMO Market in India?
AI technologies are significantly reshaping CDMO operations in India, enabling:
-
Accelerated drug discovery through AI-powered molecule screening and simulation
Predictive analytics for clinical trial success rates and patient recruitment optimization
Process automation and quality control in GMP manufacturing lines
Smart data management for regulatory documentation and compliance
Digital twins for optimizing scale-up and tech transfer of complex formulations
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Global Pharma Outsourcing Surge: Pharma giants outsourcing development and manufacturing to India for cost efficiency
Biologics & Biosimilars Growth: Rising demand for biologics and India's evolving expertise in complex molecule production
Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity: India strengthening its position as a leading vaccine exporter
Regulatory Harmonization: Increased alignment with US FDA, EMA, and WHO GMP standards
Expansion of Clinical Trials: Growth of India's CRO/CDMO hybrid models for integrated development pathways
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Service Type Insights:
-
Contract Development Services
-
Preclinical Development
Clinical Development
Analytical and Bioanalytical Services
-
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Manufacturing
Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) Manufacturing
Biologics Manufacturing
Packaging
Type Insights:
-
Small Molecules
Biologics
Biosimilars
Vaccines
Others
Scale of Operation Insights:
-
Commercial Scale
Clinical Scale
Therapeutic Area Insights:
-
Oncology
Cardiovascular Diseases
Infectious Diseases
Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders
Others
Regional Insights:
-
North India
South India
East India
West India
Latest Development in the Industry
-
April 2025: Syngene International expanded its biomanufacturing facility in Bengaluru to increase capacity for monoclonal antibody production
June 2025: Aurobindo Pharma's CDMO division received US FDA approval for its new injectable manufacturing plant in Telangana
India Pharma Expo 2025 (Mumbai): Showcased AI-enabled drug development platforms, continuous manufacturing technologies, and flexible fill-finish lines tailored for global CDMO clients
Policy Update: The Indian government launched a PLI extension focused on CDMO infrastructure for complex generics, biologics, and vaccines
