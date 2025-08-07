India Air Freshener Market Size, Share, Growth, Price Trends, Demand And Report 2025-2033

The India air freshener market size reached a value of USD 562.80 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 844.81 million by 2033 , expanding at a CAGR of 4.28% during 2025–2033 . The market is experiencing growth driven by increasing urbanization, rising hygiene awareness, and a shift in consumer lifestyles toward premium and aromatic homecare products. Rising demand across residential, automotive, and corporate spaces is reinforcing the adoption of diverse air freshener formats.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 562.80 million

Forecast (2033): USD 844.81 million

CAGR (2025–2033): 4.28%

Growth driven by lifestyle upgrades, increased car ownership, and urban air quality concerns

Surge in demand for premium and natural fragrance-based products

Expanding organized retail and e-commerce boosting accessibility and product variety Manufacturers focusing on long-lasting, eco-friendly, and non-toxic formulations

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-air-freshener-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Air Freshener Market in India?

AI is helping brands revolutionize the fragrance and homecare experience through:



Consumer preference analysis via AI-driven scent profiling and behavior tracking

AI-powered inventory and shelf placement optimization in modern retail environments

Voice-enabled smart air fresheners integrated into home automation systems

Predictive demand analytics for better distribution and promotional planning Personalized fragrance recommendations through mobile apps and e-commerce

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Rising Hygiene and Wellness Awareness: Consumers associating fresh scents with cleanliness and mental well-being

Growth in Vehicle Ownership: Boosting demand for car-specific air fresheners

Product Innovation: Gel-based, electric, and eco-friendly air fresheners gaining traction

Evolving Retail Landscape: Availability across supermarkets, specialty stores, and digital platforms Premiumization: Urban consumers opting for designer fragrances, natural oils, and dual-action products

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:



Sprays/Aerosols

Electric Air Fresheners

Gel Air Fresheners

Candle Air Fresheners Others

Application Insights:



Residential

Corporate

Cars Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies Others

Regional Insights:



North India

South India

East India West India

Latest Development in the Industry



April 2025: Godrej aer launched a new AI-powered scent diffuser for smart homes, targeting premium urban consumers

June 2025: Procter & Gamble expanded its“Ambi Pur” electric air freshener line with eco-friendly refill technology and customizable scent settings

India Home & Personal Care Expo 2025 (Delhi): Featured new product launches including biodegradable air freshener gels, IoT-enabled dispensers, and long-lasting hybrid formats Retail Shift: E-commerce platforms like Nykaa and BigBasket reported double-digit growth in the air care segment during festive sales, signaling growing demand for convenience and variety