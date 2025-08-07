Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Air Freshener Market Size, Share, Growth, Price Trends, Demand And Report 2025-2033

2025-08-07 03:00:15
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) India Air Freshener Market Overview

The India air freshener market size reached a value of USD 562.80 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 844.81 million by 2033 , expanding at a CAGR of 4.28% during 2025–2033 . The market is experiencing growth driven by increasing urbanization, rising hygiene awareness, and a shift in consumer lifestyles toward premium and aromatic homecare products. Rising demand across residential, automotive, and corporate spaces is reinforcing the adoption of diverse air freshener formats.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 562.80 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 844.81 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 4.28%
  • Growth driven by lifestyle upgrades, increased car ownership, and urban air quality concerns
  • Surge in demand for premium and natural fragrance-based products
  • Expanding organized retail and e-commerce boosting accessibility and product variety
  • Manufacturers focusing on long-lasting, eco-friendly, and non-toxic formulations

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-air-freshener-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Air Freshener Market in India?

AI is helping brands revolutionize the fragrance and homecare experience through:

  • Consumer preference analysis via AI-driven scent profiling and behavior tracking
  • AI-powered inventory and shelf placement optimization in modern retail environments
  • Voice-enabled smart air fresheners integrated into home automation systems
  • Predictive demand analytics for better distribution and promotional planning
  • Personalized fragrance recommendations through mobile apps and e-commerce

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Rising Hygiene and Wellness Awareness: Consumers associating fresh scents with cleanliness and mental well-being
  • Growth in Vehicle Ownership: Boosting demand for car-specific air fresheners
  • Product Innovation: Gel-based, electric, and eco-friendly air fresheners gaining traction
  • Evolving Retail Landscape: Availability across supermarkets, specialty stores, and digital platforms
  • Premiumization: Urban consumers opting for designer fragrances, natural oils, and dual-action products

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:

  • Sprays/Aerosols
  • Electric Air Fresheners
  • Gel Air Fresheners
  • Candle Air Fresheners
  • Others

Application Insights:

  • Residential
  • Corporate
  • Cars
  • Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Pharmacies
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • North India
  • South India
  • East India
  • West India

Latest Development in the Industry

  • April 2025: Godrej aer launched a new AI-powered scent diffuser for smart homes, targeting premium urban consumers
  • June 2025: Procter & Gamble expanded its“Ambi Pur” electric air freshener line with eco-friendly refill technology and customizable scent settings
  • India Home & Personal Care Expo 2025 (Delhi): Featured new product launches including biodegradable air freshener gels, IoT-enabled dispensers, and long-lasting hybrid formats
  • Retail Shift: E-commerce platforms like Nykaa and BigBasket reported double-digit growth in the air care segment during festive sales, signaling growing demand for convenience and variety

