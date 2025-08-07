India Air Conditioning Market Size, Share, Leading Brands, Demand, Industry Growth & Report 2025-2033
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 5.32 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 19.61 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 15.60%
Rapid urbanization and rising middle‐class incomes bolstering residential AC demand
Longer and hotter summers driving both residential and commercial AC adoption
Surging popularity of energy‐saving inverter and IoT‐enabled smart ACs
How Is AI Transforming the Air Conditioning Market in India?
AI-enabled air conditioning systems are significantly improving user experience and energy optimization:
-
Adaptive cooling based on occupancy and user behavior patterns
Predictive maintenance alerts for compressors, filters, and refrigerant levels
Smart thermostat integration for remote and voice-controlled climate management
Machine learning algorithms optimizing energy usage based on ambient conditions
Integration with IoT ecosystems in smart homes and commercial buildings
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Rising Urban Heat Index: Increasing temperatures and heatwaves spurring AC demand across climate zones
Smart Home Growth: AI-based and connected AC systems gaining traction in urban households
Eco-Regulations: Push toward R-32/R-290 refrigerants and BEE Star rating compliance
Infrastructure Boom: Strong AC demand from malls, airports, hospitals, and smart offices
Expanding Rural Penetration: Growth in Tier 2 and rural markets due to wider retail networks and awareness
Affordability Initiatives: EMI options, subsidies, and value segment offerings driving mass adoption
Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-air-conditioning-market/requestsample
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Type Insights:
-
Room Air Conditioner
Ducted Air Conditioner
Ductless Air Conditioner
Centralized Air Conditioner
Application Insights:
-
Residential
Healthcare
Commercial and Retail
Hospitality
Others
Regional Insights:
-
North India
South India
East India
West India
Latest Development in the Industry
-
In April 2024, LG Electronics India launched India's first Energy Manager AC with AI-based energy optimization, introducing 77 new energy-saving models in its ArtCool series, reinforcing its focus on sustainability and smart cooling.
In February 2024, Panasonic unveiled 60 new AC models, including India's first Matter-enabled Room Air Conditioners, featuring AI-driven True AI cooling, ECONAVI efficiency, smart connectivity through Miraie, and air purification capabilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment