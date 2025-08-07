Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Air Conditioning Market Size, Share, Leading Brands, Demand, Industry Growth & Report 2025-2033

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India air conditioning market size was valued at USD 5.32 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 19.61 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.60% from 2025 to 2033. The India air conditioning market is undergoing a major transformation, fueled by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, increasing climate variability, and growing interest in energy-efficient and smart air conditioners.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 5.32 billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 19.61 billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 15.60%
  • Rapid urbanization and rising middle‐class incomes bolstering residential AC demand
  • Longer and hotter summers driving both residential and commercial AC adoption
  • Surging popularity of energy‐saving inverter and IoT‐enabled smart ACs

How Is AI Transforming the Air Conditioning Market in India?

AI-enabled air conditioning systems are significantly improving user experience and energy optimization:

  • Adaptive cooling based on occupancy and user behavior patterns
  • Predictive maintenance alerts for compressors, filters, and refrigerant levels
  • Smart thermostat integration for remote and voice-controlled climate management
  • Machine learning algorithms optimizing energy usage based on ambient conditions
  • Integration with IoT ecosystems in smart homes and commercial buildings

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Rising Urban Heat Index: Increasing temperatures and heatwaves spurring AC demand across climate zones
  • Smart Home Growth: AI-based and connected AC systems gaining traction in urban households
  • Eco-Regulations: Push toward R-32/R-290 refrigerants and BEE Star rating compliance
  • Infrastructure Boom: Strong AC demand from malls, airports, hospitals, and smart offices
  • Expanding Rural Penetration: Growth in Tier 2 and rural markets due to wider retail networks and awareness
  • Affordability Initiatives: EMI options, subsidies, and value segment offerings driving mass adoption

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-air-conditioning-market/requestsample

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:

  • Room Air Conditioner
  • Ducted Air Conditioner
  • Ductless Air Conditioner
  • Centralized Air Conditioner

Application Insights:

  • Residential
  • Healthcare
  • Commercial and Retail
  • Hospitality
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • North India
  • South India
  • East India
  • West India

Latest Development in the Industry

  • In April 2024, LG Electronics India launched India's first Energy Manager AC with AI-based energy optimization, introducing 77 new energy-saving models in its ArtCool series, reinforcing its focus on sustainability and smart cooling.
  • In February 2024, Panasonic unveiled 60 new AC models, including India's first Matter-enabled Room Air Conditioners, featuring AI-driven True AI cooling, ECONAVI efficiency, smart connectivity through Miraie, and air purification capabilities.

