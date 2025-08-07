GCC Logistics Market Size To Reach USD 171.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Potential & Insights
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 109.0 Billion
Forecast (2033): USD 171.0 Billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 5.10%
AI, IoT, and blockchain enhance efficiency, transparency, and automation in GCC logistics operations.
E-commerce growth, strategic location, and government initiatives like Vision 2030 fuel logistics expansion.
Freight transport holds 35% market share, driven by robust e-commerce and trade.
How Is AI Transforming the Logistics Market in GCC?
-
AI boosts warehouse efficiency, with 62% of GCC firms using it for real-time inventory tracking, cutting costs significantly.
Saudi's Vision 2030 drives AI adoption, with NEOM's smart city using AI for optimized logistics and delivery systems.
DHL's AI platform optimizes picking routes, boosting workforce productivity by 30% while slashing operational costs in GCC warehouses.
UAE's Jais model tailors AI for Arabic logistics, enhancing supply chain decisions and improving delivery accuracy across the region.
IoT and AI integration in GCC logistics hits $44.5B, enabling real-time tracking and automation for faster, reliable deliveries.
GCC Logistics Market Trends and Drivers
-
Rising E-commerce Activity: Increasing online shopping is boosting demand for efficient last-mile delivery and warehousing solutions across the GCC region.
Infrastructure Development: Investments in ports, roads, and free zones are enhancing connectivity and logistics performance across member states.
Technological Integration: Adoption of AI, IoT, and automation is streamlining supply chain operations and improving shipment visibility and tracking.
Government Initiatives: National logistics strategies and public-private partnerships are driving sector growth and regional logistics hub development.
Growing Trade Volume: Expanding non-oil trade and cross-border commerce are creating higher demand for integrated logistics services across the GCC.
GCC Logistics Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Model Type:
-
2 PL
3 PL
4 PL
Breakup by Transportation Mode:
-
Roadways
Seaways
Railways
Airways
Breakup by End Use:
-
Manufacturing
Consumer Goods
Retail
Food and Beverages
IT Hardware
Healthcare
Chemicals
Construction
Automotive
Telecom
Oil and Gas
Others
Breakup by Country:
-
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Kuwait
Oman
Bahrain
Recent News and Developments in GCC Logistics Market
-
April 2024: DP World rolls out a digital supply‐chain platform, enhancing real‐time visibility and efficiency across GCC logistics operations.
December 2024: Dubai launches its first licensed drone delivery service, serving routes within Dubai Silicon Oasis for critical and medical dispatches.
February 2025: Qatar's Gulf Warehousing Company reports QAR 1.582 billion in annual revenues, boosts AI, AR, robotics, and green initiatives, including Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions cut targets.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
