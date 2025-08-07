India Whey Protein Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Price Trends And Analysis 2025-2033

The India whey protein market size reached a value of USD 180.0 million in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 240.0 million by 2033 , exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during 2025–2033 . Driven by the increasing health consciousness, demand for functional foods, and the fitness boom across urban and semi-urban areas, whey protein has gained substantial traction not only among athletes but also among everyday consumers.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 180.0 million

Forecast (2033): USD 240.0 million

CAGR (2025–2033): 3.4%

Growing adoption in fitness, sports nutrition, and everyday dietary supplements

Shift toward clean-label, high-protein, and low-carb food choices

Increasing demand for protein-rich products among women and non-athletic consumers Expansion of e-commerce platforms enabling deeper product penetration

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-whey-protein-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Whey Protein Market in India?

AI is playing a growing role in transforming the whey protein industry through:



AI-driven personalization for fitness and nutrition plans recommending protein types and intake

Product innovation and flavor optimization based on consumer sentiment analysis

Smart supply chain and demand forecasting to reduce spoilage and optimize distribution

Chatbots and AI-powered virtual fitness coaches helping consumers choose the right protein AI-enabled quality assurance and contamination detection in manufacturing plants

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Fitness and Wellness Boom: Increasing gym memberships and awareness of muscle health

Rise in Functional Foods: Incorporation of whey protein in snacks, drinks, and cereals

Infant Nutrition Growth: Use of whey protein in premium infant formulas and follow-up nutrition

Digital Health Influence: Fitness influencers and personalized nutrition driving market awareness Urban Lifestyle Shifts: High-protein convenience foods gaining popularity among working professionals

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:



Whey Protein Concentrate

Whey Protein Isolate Hydrolyzed Whey Protein

Application Insights:



Sports and Performance Nutrition

Infant Formula Functional/Fortified Food

Regional Insights:



North India

South India

East India West India

Latest Development in the Industry



February 2025: Optimum Nutrition launched an India-specific whey isolate product with AI-based personalization via a mobile app

April 2025: MuscleBlaze opened its first AI-powered retail experience center in Mumbai, offering biometric-driven supplement recommendations

India Nutrition Summit 2025 (Bengaluru): Industry leaders emphasized the need for traceable and sustainable whey sourcing, while showcasing next-gen protein delivery formats (ready-to-drink, gummies, protein-enriched meals) Regulatory Update: FSSAI introduced new labeling norms for protein supplements to improve consumer transparency and standardization