Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Whey Protein Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Price Trends And Analysis 2025-2033

2025-08-07 03:00:15
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) India Whey Protein Market Overview

The India whey protein market size reached a value of USD 180.0 million in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 240.0 million by 2033 , exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during 2025–2033 . Driven by the increasing health consciousness, demand for functional foods, and the fitness boom across urban and semi-urban areas, whey protein has gained substantial traction not only among athletes but also among everyday consumers.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 180.0 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 240.0 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 3.4%
  • Growing adoption in fitness, sports nutrition, and everyday dietary supplements
  • Shift toward clean-label, high-protein, and low-carb food choices
  • Increasing demand for protein-rich products among women and non-athletic consumers
  • Expansion of e-commerce platforms enabling deeper product penetration

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-whey-protein-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Whey Protein Market in India?

AI is playing a growing role in transforming the whey protein industry through:

  • AI-driven personalization for fitness and nutrition plans recommending protein types and intake
  • Product innovation and flavor optimization based on consumer sentiment analysis
  • Smart supply chain and demand forecasting to reduce spoilage and optimize distribution
  • Chatbots and AI-powered virtual fitness coaches helping consumers choose the right protein
  • AI-enabled quality assurance and contamination detection in manufacturing plants

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Fitness and Wellness Boom: Increasing gym memberships and awareness of muscle health
  • Rise in Functional Foods: Incorporation of whey protein in snacks, drinks, and cereals
  • Infant Nutrition Growth: Use of whey protein in premium infant formulas and follow-up nutrition
  • Digital Health Influence: Fitness influencers and personalized nutrition driving market awareness
  • Urban Lifestyle Shifts: High-protein convenience foods gaining popularity among working professionals

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:

  • Whey Protein Concentrate
  • Whey Protein Isolate
  • Hydrolyzed Whey Protein

Application Insights:

  • Sports and Performance Nutrition
  • Infant Formula
  • Functional/Fortified Food

Regional Insights:

  • North India
  • South India
  • East India
  • West India

Latest Development in the Industry

  • February 2025: Optimum Nutrition launched an India-specific whey isolate product with AI-based personalization via a mobile app
  • April 2025: MuscleBlaze opened its first AI-powered retail experience center in Mumbai, offering biometric-driven supplement recommendations
  • India Nutrition Summit 2025 (Bengaluru): Industry leaders emphasized the need for traceable and sustainable whey sourcing, while showcasing next-gen protein delivery formats (ready-to-drink, gummies, protein-enriched meals)
  • Regulatory Update: FSSAI introduced new labeling norms for protein supplements to improve consumer transparency and standardization

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

