Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Describes Taiwan's Leader as 'Warmonger'

China Describes Taiwan's Leader as 'Warmonger'


2025-08-07 02:58:01
(MENAFN) China strongly criticized Taiwan's regional head, William Lai Ching-te, on Wednesday, branding him a "warmonger" in an official declaration.

According to Zhu Fenglian, who serves as the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, Lai was labeled as a "peace disruptor, warmonger, and troublemaker.”

This sharp condemnation came after Lai stated on Tuesday that Taiwan’s defense budget would surpass 3%, while also warning that "China’s military activities in the Taiwan Strait and East and South China seas pose unprecedented challenges to the rules-based international order."

Zhu rebuked Lai over the increased military expenditure, accusing him of "constantly escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait."

She also claimed that Lai was "disregarding the economy and people's livelihood on the island", "selling out Taiwan," and "damaging Taiwan's interests and weakening its economy."

The spokesperson further alleged that Lai manipulates the idea of democracy "to deceive the public and peddle the fallacy of 'Taiwan independence.'"

China views Taiwan as a part of its territory. However, Taiwan rejects that assertion and has insisted on preserving its self-governance since 1949, according to a news agency.

MENAFN07082025000045017167ID1109896714

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search