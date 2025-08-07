403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Describes Taiwan's Leader as 'Warmonger'
(MENAFN) China strongly criticized Taiwan's regional head, William Lai Ching-te, on Wednesday, branding him a "warmonger" in an official declaration.
According to Zhu Fenglian, who serves as the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, Lai was labeled as a "peace disruptor, warmonger, and troublemaker.”
This sharp condemnation came after Lai stated on Tuesday that Taiwan’s defense budget would surpass 3%, while also warning that "China’s military activities in the Taiwan Strait and East and South China seas pose unprecedented challenges to the rules-based international order."
Zhu rebuked Lai over the increased military expenditure, accusing him of "constantly escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait."
She also claimed that Lai was "disregarding the economy and people's livelihood on the island", "selling out Taiwan," and "damaging Taiwan's interests and weakening its economy."
The spokesperson further alleged that Lai manipulates the idea of democracy "to deceive the public and peddle the fallacy of 'Taiwan independence.'"
China views Taiwan as a part of its territory. However, Taiwan rejects that assertion and has insisted on preserving its self-governance since 1949, according to a news agency.
According to Zhu Fenglian, who serves as the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, Lai was labeled as a "peace disruptor, warmonger, and troublemaker.”
This sharp condemnation came after Lai stated on Tuesday that Taiwan’s defense budget would surpass 3%, while also warning that "China’s military activities in the Taiwan Strait and East and South China seas pose unprecedented challenges to the rules-based international order."
Zhu rebuked Lai over the increased military expenditure, accusing him of "constantly escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait."
She also claimed that Lai was "disregarding the economy and people's livelihood on the island", "selling out Taiwan," and "damaging Taiwan's interests and weakening its economy."
The spokesperson further alleged that Lai manipulates the idea of democracy "to deceive the public and peddle the fallacy of 'Taiwan independence.'"
China views Taiwan as a part of its territory. However, Taiwan rejects that assertion and has insisted on preserving its self-governance since 1949, according to a news agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment