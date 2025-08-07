403
U.S. Senators Intensify Call for Russia Sanctions Legislation
(MENAFN) US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal intensified their call on Wednesday for swift advancement of their bipartisan legislation targeting countries trading Russian oil and gas.
Blumenthal emphasized the need for immediate action on X, stating, "Right step—stopping India’s blood-money profits at Ukraine’s expense. Now, pass the Graham-Blumenthal Russia Sanctions Bill for bone-crushing steps against China, Brazil & others also buying Russian oil & gas."
This demand followed President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order on Wednesday, imposing a steep 25% tariff on India due to its ongoing purchases of Russian energy supplies.
The legislation introduced by Graham and Blumenthal on April 1 seeks to enforce a punitive 500% tariff on imports from nations sourcing Russian oil, gas, uranium, and related commodities.
Graham praised Trump’s move to levy tariffs on India, reinforcing his belief in the president’s unique capability to end the conflict justly and prevent future hostilities.
"Well done, Mr. President. I believe you, above all others, possess the ability to end this war justly and in a fashion that prevents future conflict. "
"Congress — with strong bipartisan support — stands ready to help through our Russia sanctions and tariffs legislation, which has 85 Senate cosponsors," Graham wrote on X.
In parallel, Trump revealed that his special envoy Steve Witkoff held a "highly productive" meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
"Great progress was made!" Trump declared on Truth Social.
Witkoff’s visit to Moscow marked his fifth trip to Russia since the year began, with his previous meeting with Putin occurring on April 25.
The timing of the discussions is critical, arriving just two days before Trump’s self-imposed 10-day deadline for Russia to secure a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine.
Putin’s senior aide Yuri Ushakov described the encounter as "useful and constructive."
