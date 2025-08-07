(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 4 to 6 August, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 89,332 1,053,372,260 4 August 2025 400 12,732.9500 5,093,180 5 August 2025 400 12,929.8750 5,171,950 6 August 2025 337 13,138.5757 4,427,700 Total 4-6 August 2025 1,137 14,692,830 Accumulated under the program 90,469 1,068,065,090 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 506,023 6,048,047,558 4 August 2025 2,004 12,827.3278 25,705,965 5 August 2025 2,004 13,033.5354 26,119,205 6 August 2025 1,689 13,237.8952 22,358,805 Total 4-6 August 2025 5,697 74,183,975 Bought from the Foundation* 745 13,021.6389 9,701,121 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 512,465 6,131,932,654

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 90,469 A shares and 617,423 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.47% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

The first phase of the share buy-back program running from 7 February 2025 has thereby been concluded as per 6 August 2025.





Copenhagen, 7 August, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

