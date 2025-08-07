Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


2025-08-07 02:48:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 4 to 6 August, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 89,332 1,053,372,260
4 August 2025 400 12,732.9500 5,093,180
5 August 2025 400 12,929.8750 5,171,950
6 August 2025 337 13,138.5757 4,427,700
Total 4-6 August 2025 1,137 14,692,830
Accumulated under the program 90,469 1,068,065,090
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 506,023 6,048,047,558
4 August 2025 2,004 12,827.3278 25,705,965
5 August 2025 2,004 13,033.5354 26,119,205
6 August 2025 1,689 13,237.8952 22,358,805
Total 4-6 August 2025 5,697 74,183,975
Bought from the Foundation* 745 13,021.6389 9,701,121
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 512,465 6,131,932,654

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 90,469 A shares and 617,423 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.47% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

The first phase of the share buy-back program running from 7 February 2025 has thereby been concluded as per 6 August 2025.


Copenhagen, 7 August, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 32 2025
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 32 2025

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

