Kuvings Announces National Day Specials For SG60 Celebration

Celebrate SG60 with a Fresh Boost to Your Health!

DAEGU, BUKGU, SOUTH KOREA, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The SG60 promotion has become a fixture in Singapore's online shopping calendar, coinciding each year with National Day celebrations.This year is a little more special though. Singapore turns 60 this year, and retailers are marking SG60 with bigger deals, themed exclusives and deep discounts.Expect major deals on Kuvings with many tied to the SG60 milestone with special $5 deals, 50% off discounts, and Free gifts.Kuvings latest juicer AUTO10 final price would be $694 (after using sign up code) through 10/8. Also it comes with free-gifts worth$179 (Ice cream & Smoothie makers + Ceramic Knife) and Enjoy 3 months interest free with ATOME. Combined with the special price.Plus, we include a 10-year warranty on motor and free shipping. We also have more models available that range from $369-$1888, please visit for a complete list of our products.In addition, if you buy it from kuvings, you can get a free Jogen Toaster through Photo Review.⚡Free Review Gift: JOGEN BT2216 Automatic bread Toaster (Worth $109) Photo Review⚡ Valid for AUTO10 purchase between July 25 – August 10, 2025Share a review of 50 words or more, along with three photos or a video of your product, and we'll send you a complimentary gift.📌 How to Leave a Review:1. Visit2. Go to the product page of your purchased model3. Scroll to "Customer Reviews"4. Click "Write a Review" and submit📜 Terms & Conditions:- Your gift will be sent to the original delivery address within 7 working days after the end of the promotion.- Free gifts do not come with a warranty.- Reviews must be submitted within 10 days of receiving your purchase.- Please send us the screenshot of your review via kuvings chat.🎉Enjoy 50% OFF + Free Gifts (worth $179)Also you can get extra $5 off with code at cart!Click here to valid code -👉 SIgn up now : You can sign up for emails at kuvings to get notified about future promotions. You'll also receive a code when you sign up!Visit us and get inspired to create new Kuvings recipes with Blog!

