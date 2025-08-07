S-Africa expresses worry over bordering nation welcoming US deportees

(MENAFN) The South African government has expressed serious concern over the recent arrival of convicted criminals deported from the United States to neighboring Eswatini, warning of potential risks to national security and immigration policies due to the close proximity between the two countries.



Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola, confirmed that Pretoria had formally raised the issue with Eswatini’s government after learning that a group of high-risk deportees had landed in the country. Eswatini government spokesperson Thabile Mdluli confirmed the arrival, noting that the individuals were from various countries and had been sent by the U.S. on a special flight. Additional deportations are expected.



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that the individuals, some convicted of serious crimes such as child rape, murder, burglary, and gang affiliation, had been sent to Eswatini. Many of them are from countries — including Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Yemen, and Cuba — that refuse to accept their return.



South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) emphasized that while it respects Eswatini’s sovereignty, the situation poses a potential security risk. Dirco also noted that Eswatini and the U.S. plan to work with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to eventually transfer the deportees to their countries of origin — though many of those nations are unlikely to accept them.



Meanwhile, legal and civil society responses in Eswatini have been swift. Human rights lawyer Sibusiso Nhlabatsi has filed a legal challenge after being denied access to five of the deportees. He is acting on behalf of their U.S.-based lawyers and argues that Eswatini authorities are violating the detainees' right to legal representation by preventing contact.



The move has triggered backlash in Eswatini, with citizens and activists expressing fear and outrage. Many feel blindsided by their government’s secretive arrangement with the U.S. and fear further transfers. Prominent journalist Bheki Makhubu described the situation as feeling like an "invasion" and criticized the Eswatini leadership for acting without public knowledge or consent.



Concerns also linger that these deported criminals could eventually make their way into South Africa, further heightening regional unease.

MENAFN07082025000045015687ID1109896685