Australia Secures USD404M U.S. Aircraft Support Package

2025-08-07 02:42:43
(MENAFN) The U.S. State Department has greenlit a potential $404 million sale of aircraft equipment and support services to Australia, Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) confirmed on Wednesday.

The proposed package covers a range of enhancements for Australia’s MC-55A aircraft, including spare parts, repair and return capabilities, as well as technical and logistical assistance provided by both U.S. government personnel and private contractors, according to a statement from DSCA.

DSCA stated that the sale aligns with U.S. foreign policy and national security interests by boosting Australia's self-defense capabilities, describing the country as “one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific.”

DSCA emphasized that the agreement will improve Australia’s ability to sustain efficient air operations and contribute to regional stability—without disrupting the current military equilibrium.

