Amazon utilizes Russian Lada to indorse new auto service
(MENAFN) Amazon has drawn attention for including a Russian-made Lada Vesta SW Cross in a promotional image for its new used-car sales platform, Amazon Autos. The campaign, which encourages Los Angeles-area customers to buy used and certified pre-owned vehicles from local dealerships, uses the slogan “Beep Beep.” However, one promotional image features an orange Lada Vesta—a car produced by Russia’s state-owned AvtoVAZ and never officially sold in the United States.
The unusual choice quickly raised eyebrows on social media, with users questioning why Amazon would showcase a vehicle not available in the U.S. Many noted that the Lada brand is virtually unknown in Western markets, making it a curious inclusion in a campaign targeting American consumers.
The incident comes just days after the U.S. Republican Party faced backlash for a similar mishap. In an effort to promote American manufacturing, they posted a photo of former President Donald Trump standing next to a bright yellow Soviet-era Lada 1200, accompanied by a caption touting a bill to “bring back the great American car.” The post triggered a wave of online mockery, with commenters joking, “Make Lada Great Again,” and speculating about a new trade deal with Russia.
Auto expert Maksim Kadakov suggested that both cases may be the result of designers using European stock image libraries to avoid licensing issues with American car manufacturers.
