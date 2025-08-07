Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Barley Market Size, Share, Trends Industry Growth And Analysis Report 20252033

India Barley Market Size, Share, Trends Industry Growth And Analysis Report 20252033


2025-08-07 02:30:10
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India barley market size was valued at USD 787.73 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,162.20 million by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2025–2033. The market is witnessing steady growth driven by increasing demand from the alcoholic beverages segment, expansion in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications, and rising focus on barley-based animal feed. The growing popularity of premium Indian whiskies and local sourcing initiatives are also playing a key role.

Key Highlights
  • Market Size (2024): USD 787.73 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 1,162.20 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 4.4%
  • Rising demand from breweries and malt distilleries, driving local barley sourcing
  • Growing use in animal feed and personal care industries
  • Emergence of barley-based nutraceuticals in Indian health food market

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-barley-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Barley Market in India?

AI is reshaping the barley value chain in India through:

  • Precision agriculture using AI-driven sensors and satellite imaging for yield forecasting and crop health monitoring
  • Predictive analytics in supply chain management to optimize storage, logistics, and demand forecasting
  • Smart pricing tools helping farmers and cooperatives make real-time market decisions
  • AI-assisted R&D for developing high-yield, disease-resistant barley cultivars
Key Market Trends and Drivers
  • Growth in Craft and Premium Alcoholic Beverages: Barley malt demand is surging in domestic brewing and distilling
  • Health and Wellness Trend: Barley gaining traction in functional food, nutraceuticals, and dietary fiber applications
  • Expansion of Animal Feed Industry: Barley serves as a nutritious feed ingredient, particularly in poultry and dairy
  • Domestic Sourcing Push: Breweries and distilleries actively supporting local barley farming
  • Digital Farming Initiatives: Government and startups promoting AI, IoT, and blockchain in barley cultivation and trade
Market Segmentation

By Type:

  • Covered
  • Two-Row Barley
  • Six-Row Barley
  • Hulless

By Grade:

  • Food Grade
  • Feed Grade
  • Malt Grade

By Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Departmental Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online Stores

By Industry Vertical:

  • Food and Beverages
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Seed Industry
  • Personal Care
  • Animal Feed
  • Nutraceuticals
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • South India
  • North India
  • West & Central India
  • East India
Latest Developments
  • Dec 2024: United Breweries launched Amstel Grande, a premium beer crafted with Indian barley, initially available in Maharashtra with nationwide rollout planned.
  • Dec 2024: Himmaleh Spirits started whisky production in Uttarakhand using locally sourced barley and traditional Scottish equipment, aiming to redefine Himalayan single malts.
  • Oct 2024: Pernod Ricard laid the foundation of its largest malt distillery in Nagpur, boosting barley demand and local farming in Vidarbha.
  • Aug 2024: Paul John Single Malt launched a limited-edition whisky“Ego” made from Indian barley, reinforcing premiumization trends in India's malt whisky segment.

MENAFN07082025004122016232ID1109896658

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search