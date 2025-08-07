403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Barley Market Size, Share, Trends Industry Growth And Analysis Report 20252033
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India barley market size was valued at USD 787.73 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,162.20 million by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2025–2033. The market is witnessing steady growth driven by increasing demand from the alcoholic beverages segment, expansion in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications, and rising focus on barley-based animal feed. The growing popularity of premium Indian whiskies and local sourcing initiatives are also playing a key role. Key Highlights
-
Market Size (2024): USD 787.73 million
Forecast (2033): USD 1,162.20 million
CAGR (2025–2033): 4.4%
Rising demand from breweries and malt distilleries, driving local barley sourcing
Growing use in animal feed and personal care industries
Emergence of barley-based nutraceuticals in Indian health food market
Get Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-barley-market/requestsampleHow Is AI Transforming the Barley Market in India?
AI is reshaping the barley value chain in India through:
-
Precision agriculture using AI-driven sensors and satellite imaging for yield forecasting and crop health monitoring
Predictive analytics in supply chain management to optimize storage, logistics, and demand forecasting
Smart pricing tools helping farmers and cooperatives make real-time market decisions
AI-assisted R&D for developing high-yield, disease-resistant barley cultivars
-
Growth in Craft and Premium Alcoholic Beverages: Barley malt demand is surging in domestic brewing and distilling
Health and Wellness Trend: Barley gaining traction in functional food, nutraceuticals, and dietary fiber applications
Expansion of Animal Feed Industry: Barley serves as a nutritious feed ingredient, particularly in poultry and dairy
Domestic Sourcing Push: Breweries and distilleries actively supporting local barley farming
Digital Farming Initiatives: Government and startups promoting AI, IoT, and blockchain in barley cultivation and trade
By Type:
-
Covered
Two-Row Barley
Six-Row Barley
Hulless
By Grade:
-
Food Grade
Feed Grade
Malt Grade
By Distribution Channel:
-
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Departmental Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
By Industry Vertical:
-
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Seed Industry
Personal Care
Animal Feed
Nutraceuticals
Others
Regional Insights:
-
South India
North India
West & Central India
East India
-
Dec 2024: United Breweries launched Amstel Grande, a premium beer crafted with Indian barley, initially available in Maharashtra with nationwide rollout planned.
Dec 2024: Himmaleh Spirits started whisky production in Uttarakhand using locally sourced barley and traditional Scottish equipment, aiming to redefine Himalayan single malts.
Oct 2024: Pernod Ricard laid the foundation of its largest malt distillery in Nagpur, boosting barley demand and local farming in Vidarbha.
Aug 2024: Paul John Single Malt launched a limited-edition whisky“Ego” made from Indian barley, reinforcing premiumization trends in India's malt whisky segment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment