Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Fresh Cream Market Size, Share, Trends Industry Growth And Report 20252033


2025-08-07 02:30:10
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India fresh cream market size was valued at INR 5.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach INR 14.12 Billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 10.61% during 2025–2033. The market growth is driven by increasing demand from the bakery and food service sectors, rising disposable incomes, growing preference for value-added dairy products, and expansion of online retail channels. The push from government initiatives like White Revolution 2.0 is also enhancing dairy infrastructure and accessibility.

Key Highlights
  • Market Size (2024): INR 5.7 Billion
  • Forecast (2033): INR 14.12 Billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 10.61%
  • Growing demand for value-added dairy products and premiumization
  • Expansion of food service industry and at-home gourmet cooking trends
  • Increasing availability across both online and offline platforms
  • Government and cooperative support through modernization programs

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-fresh-cream-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Fresh Cream Market in India?

AI is playing a vital role in transforming the fresh cream and broader dairy ecosystem through:

  • Smart demand forecasting for inventory optimization across retail and supply chain
  • AI-powered quality control systems to ensure hygiene and consistency in cream texture and taste
  • AI in cold chain logistics to monitor temperature-sensitive shipments in real-time
  • Consumer preference analysis via AI-enabled tools to guide product innovation and flavor development
  • Predictive maintenance of dairy processing equipment to reduce downtime and improve productivity
Key Market Trends and Drivers
  • Urbanization and Rising Disposable Income: Fueling demand for convenient and premium dairy products
  • Growth of QSRs, cafes, and bakeries: Boosting commercial use of fresh cream
  • Expansion of online grocery and e-commerce channels
  • Government focus on dairy cooperative enhancement (White Revolution 2.0)
  • Collaborations between tech-driven retail and established dairy brands
Market Segmentation

By Application:

  • Commercial
  • Household

By Sales Channel:

  • Online
  • Offline

Regional Insights:

  • Maharashtra
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Gujarat
  • Karnataka
  • West Bengal
  • Rajasthan
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Telangana
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Delhi NCR
  • Punjab
  • Haryana
  • Others
Latest Developments
  • Jan 2025: Heritage Foods announced its pan-India expansion, adding more value-added dairy products like fresh cream.
  • Nov 2024: Government of India launched White Revolution 2.0 , focusing on modernizing dairy cooperatives nationwide.
  • Oct 2024: Kisanserv partnered with Milky Mist to expand its premium dairy offerings, including fresh cream, at convenience retail stores in Mumbai and Pune.
  • Sep 2024: Amul Dairy revealed plans to invest INR 1,000 crore in new dairy plants in Chittoor, Pune, and Punjab, strengthening value-added product capacity.
  • Aug 2023: Verka launched one-litre fresh cream packs and fruit yogurt; a new INR 325 crore facility in Mohali is underway to scale production of fresh cream and other products.

