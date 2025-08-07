403
India Fresh Cream Market Size, Share, Trends Industry Growth And Report 20252033
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India fresh cream market size was valued at INR 5.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach INR 14.12 Billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 10.61% during 2025–2033. The market growth is driven by increasing demand from the bakery and food service sectors, rising disposable incomes, growing preference for value-added dairy products, and expansion of online retail channels. The push from government initiatives like White Revolution 2.0 is also enhancing dairy infrastructure and accessibility. Key Highlights
-
Market Size (2024): INR 5.7 Billion
Forecast (2033): INR 14.12 Billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 10.61%
Growing demand for value-added dairy products and premiumization
Expansion of food service industry and at-home gourmet cooking trends
Increasing availability across both online and offline platforms
Government and cooperative support through modernization programs
Get Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-fresh-cream-market/requestsampleHow Is AI Transforming the Fresh Cream Market in India?
AI is playing a vital role in transforming the fresh cream and broader dairy ecosystem through:
-
Smart demand forecasting for inventory optimization across retail and supply chain
AI-powered quality control systems to ensure hygiene and consistency in cream texture and taste
AI in cold chain logistics to monitor temperature-sensitive shipments in real-time
Consumer preference analysis via AI-enabled tools to guide product innovation and flavor development
Predictive maintenance of dairy processing equipment to reduce downtime and improve productivity
-
Urbanization and Rising Disposable Income: Fueling demand for convenient and premium dairy products
Growth of QSRs, cafes, and bakeries: Boosting commercial use of fresh cream
Expansion of online grocery and e-commerce channels
Government focus on dairy cooperative enhancement (White Revolution 2.0)
Collaborations between tech-driven retail and established dairy brands
By Application:
-
Commercial
Household
By Sales Channel:
-
Online
Offline
Regional Insights:
-
Maharashtra
Tamil Nadu
Uttar Pradesh
Gujarat
Karnataka
West Bengal
Rajasthan
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Madhya Pradesh
Delhi NCR
Punjab
Haryana
Others
-
Jan 2025: Heritage Foods announced its pan-India expansion, adding more value-added dairy products like fresh cream.
Nov 2024: Government of India launched White Revolution 2.0 , focusing on modernizing dairy cooperatives nationwide.
Oct 2024: Kisanserv partnered with Milky Mist to expand its premium dairy offerings, including fresh cream, at convenience retail stores in Mumbai and Pune.
Sep 2024: Amul Dairy revealed plans to invest INR 1,000 crore in new dairy plants in Chittoor, Pune, and Punjab, strengthening value-added product capacity.
Aug 2023: Verka launched one-litre fresh cream packs and fruit yogurt; a new INR 325 crore facility in Mohali is underway to scale production of fresh cream and other products.
