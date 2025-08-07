India Jewellery Market Size, Share, Price Trends, Demand And Industry Analysis 2025-2033

The India jewellery market size reached a value of USD 90.40 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 150.10 billion by 2033 , registering a CAGR of 5.20% from 2025 to 2033 . This growth is underpinned by rising disposable incomes, cultural affinity for precious ornaments, evolving fashion trends, and increased organized retail penetration. India remains one of the world's largest consumers of gold jewellery, with new demand emerging from younger demographics and urban regions.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 90.40 billion

Forecast (2033): USD 150.10 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 5.20%

Demand for branded, hallmarked, and designer jewellery gaining traction

Rising e-commerce and omnichannel retail boosting market reach

Shift from investment-led to fashion and occasion-based jewellery purchases Expanding middle class and rural demand contributing to growth

How Is AI Transforming the Jewellery Market in India?

AI is enhancing innovation, personalization, and operational efficiency in the jewellery sector through:



AI-powered virtual try-on experiences via AR for online and in-store shoppers

Demand forecasting and inventory optimization using machine learning models

Customer personalization through AI-based design recommendations and tailored marketing

Counterfeit detection and quality assurance using AI-enabled imaging and analysis Chatbots and voice assistants improving customer service for jewellery e-commerce

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Cultural & Ceremonial Significance: Continued strong demand for gold and bridal jewellery

Urbanization & Lifestyle Shifts: Increasing focus on lightweight, contemporary, and daily wear pieces

Growth of Branded Jewellery: Companies like Tanishq, Malabar, and Kalyan expanding presence and standardization

Digital Influence: Online shopping and influencer marketing driving discovery and engagement Government Support: BIS hallmarking norms improving consumer trust and market transparency

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Insights:



Necklace

Ring

Earrings

Bracelet Others

Material Insights:



Gold

Platinum

Diamond Others

Regional Insights:



North India

South India

East India West India

Latest Development in the Industry



March 2025: Tanishq launched an AI-powered design studio in Bengaluru to co-create jewellery with customers in real time

May 2025: Malabar Gold & Diamonds announced plans to invest USD 500 million in expanding its smart retail and digital-first footprint across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

At India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) 2025: Over 1,200 exhibitors unveiled AI-integrated design tools, sustainable jewellery materials, and blockchain-based certification solutions Government Update: Mandatory BIS hallmarking expanded to cover more districts, further formalizing the sector and boosting consumer confidence