Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Jewellery Market Size, Share, Price Trends, Demand And Industry Analysis 2025-2033

2025-08-07 02:30:10
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) India Jewellery Market Overview

The India jewellery market size reached a value of USD 90.40 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 150.10 billion by 2033 , registering a CAGR of 5.20% from 2025 to 2033 . This growth is underpinned by rising disposable incomes, cultural affinity for precious ornaments, evolving fashion trends, and increased organized retail penetration. India remains one of the world's largest consumers of gold jewellery, with new demand emerging from younger demographics and urban regions.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 90.40 billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 150.10 billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 5.20%
  • Demand for branded, hallmarked, and designer jewellery gaining traction
  • Rising e-commerce and omnichannel retail boosting market reach
  • Shift from investment-led to fashion and occasion-based jewellery purchases
  • Expanding middle class and rural demand contributing to growth

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-jewellery-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Jewellery Market in India?

AI is enhancing innovation, personalization, and operational efficiency in the jewellery sector through:

  • AI-powered virtual try-on experiences via AR for online and in-store shoppers
  • Demand forecasting and inventory optimization using machine learning models
  • Customer personalization through AI-based design recommendations and tailored marketing
  • Counterfeit detection and quality assurance using AI-enabled imaging and analysis
  • Chatbots and voice assistants improving customer service for jewellery e-commerce

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Cultural & Ceremonial Significance: Continued strong demand for gold and bridal jewellery
  • Urbanization & Lifestyle Shifts: Increasing focus on lightweight, contemporary, and daily wear pieces
  • Growth of Branded Jewellery: Companies like Tanishq, Malabar, and Kalyan expanding presence and standardization
  • Digital Influence: Online shopping and influencer marketing driving discovery and engagement
  • Government Support: BIS hallmarking norms improving consumer trust and market transparency

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Insights:

  • Necklace
  • Ring
  • Earrings
  • Bracelet
  • Others

Material Insights:

  • Gold
  • Platinum
  • Diamond
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • North India
  • South India
  • East India
  • West India

Latest Development in the Industry

  • March 2025: Tanishq launched an AI-powered design studio in Bengaluru to co-create jewellery with customers in real time
  • May 2025: Malabar Gold & Diamonds announced plans to invest USD 500 million in expanding its smart retail and digital-first footprint across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities
  • At India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) 2025: Over 1,200 exhibitors unveiled AI-integrated design tools, sustainable jewellery materials, and blockchain-based certification solutions
  • Government Update: Mandatory BIS hallmarking expanded to cover more districts, further formalizing the sector and boosting consumer confidence

