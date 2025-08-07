403
Trump increases US tariffs on India due to Russian oil
(MENAFN) The United States will impose an additional 25% tariff on imports from India, raising the total to 50%, due to New Delhi’s ongoing purchase of Russian oil, the White House announced. The decision, laid out in an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, is set to take effect in late August, 21 days after publication.
Trump previously accused India of helping fund the Ukraine war through its energy trade with Moscow. He warned that further economic penalties would follow, citing India’s defense and trade relations with Russia as grounds for escalating tariffs, which were initially raised by 25% last week.
“I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil,” Trump stated in the executive order.
India’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the move, calling it “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.” It defended its energy trade with Russia as driven by market needs and national energy security concerns, adding that India would take all necessary steps to protect its sovereign interests.
Trump recently criticized India’s economic relationship with Russia, asserting that the U.S. conducts minimal trade with New Delhi and accusing India of maintaining excessively high tariffs on foreign products. He added, “Moscow and New Delhi can take their dead economies down together, for all I care.”
India currently ranks as the United States’ tenth-largest trading partner.
In response to U.S. threats of secondary sanctions targeting Russia’s trade allies—including India, China, and Brazil—Moscow reaffirmed its position that sovereign nations have the right to independently choose their trading partners and develop foreign relations that align with their own national interests.
