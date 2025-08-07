ANNOUNCEMENT





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Initiates second phase of share buy-back program





As announced on 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“ Company ”) has decided to launch a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4 billion (around USD 2 billion) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase, which started on 7 February 2025, was completed on 6 August 2025. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 7.2 billion.

The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion). A maximum of 325,000 A shares and 1,900,000 B shares can be acquired in the second phase of the share buy-back program.

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”), which ensures that the Company, its Board of Directors and its Executive Board, are protected against violation of insider legislation during the share buy-back period.

The share buy-back program is initiated pursuant to the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting in March 2025, which entitled the Company to acquire treasury shares at a nominal value not exceeding 15% of the share capital at the market price applicable at the time of acquisition with a deviation of up to 10%.

The Company has appointed Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (“SEB”) as Lead Manager for the second phase of the share buy-back. SEB will make its own trading decisions independently of and without influence from the Company and within the announced limits.

Prior to the second phase of the share buy-back program, the Company holds 90,469 A-shares and 617,423 B-shares, equal to 4.47% of the share capital.

As earlier announced, the purpose of the program is to adjust the capital structure of the Company ultimately through cancellation of shares repurchased.

Terms:



No shares may be bought back at a price exceeding the higher of i) share price of latest independent trade and ii) the highest current independent offer price on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

The maximum number of A and B shares that may be purchased on each trading day may not exceed 22.50% of the average daily trading volume of A and B shares, respectively, on NASDAQ Copenhagen on which the purchase is carried out, over the last 20 trading days prior to the date of purchase.

A and B shares will be acquired in a 15/85 split reflecting the trading volumes of the two share classes.

The Company will fulfill its reporting obligations by announcing no later than every 7th trading day the purchases made under the share buy-back program. A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (“Familiefonden”) will participate in the share buy-back program by selling shares relative to its total ownership in the Company as per 6 August 2025, which was 9.83% (excl. treasury shares). Only B-shares will be sold by Familiefonden.



Page 1 of 2

The Company is entitled to suspend or stop the program at any time subject to an announcement to NASDAQ Copenhagen.

Copenhagen, 7 August 2025.





Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Senior Media Relations Advisor, Morten Buttler, tel. +45 2814 8202

Page 2 of 2





Attachment

Announcement - Second phase share buy-back VI