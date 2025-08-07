Saudi Arabia Modular Kitchen Market Size To Hit $491.4 Million By 2033: Key Trends & Outlook

MENAFN - IMARC Group) Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market size reachedin 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reachby 2033, exhibiting a growth rateduring 2025-2033. Rising homeownership and urbanization drive demand for customizable, smart, and space-efficient modular kitchens in Saudi Arabia.

Market size (2024): USD 362.0 Million

Forecast (2033): USD 491.4 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 3.46%

Smart, eco-friendly modular kitchens with voice control gain traction.

Urbanization, rising homeownership, and demand for space-efficient designs fuel growth. Floor and wall cabinets lead due to high residential preference.

How Is AI Transforming the Modular Kitchen Market in Saudi Arabia?



AI is transforming the modular kitchen market in Saudi Arabia by enabling smart kitchen designs that integrate automated appliances, boosting efficiency and convenience for homeowners.

Government programs encouraging urban development and smart housing solutions drive the adoption of AI-powered modular kitchens in newly built residential projects.

Companies like IKEA Saudi Arabia are launching advanced kitchen studios with AI-enhanced planning tools, helping customers customize kitchen layouts more easily.

AI-driven predictive maintenance in kitchen appliances reduces downtime and extends product life, appealing to tech-savvy consumers focused on long-term savings. The rise of AI robotics and cloud kitchen technologies is inspiring innovation in modular kitchen automation, creating opportunities for futuristic, connected home environments.

Saudi Arabia Modular Kitchen Market Trends and Drivers



Rapid urbanization and increasing residential developments are major drivers, fueling demand for space-efficient, modern modular kitchens that fit contemporary Saudi lifestyles.

Government initiatives like the Sakani program promoting affordable housing boost homeownership, leading to higher investments in customized, functional kitchen solutions.

Rising disposable incomes and a growing middle class are driving preferences for stylish, personalized kitchen designs that blend aesthetics with practicality.

Increasing female workforce participation influences demand for efficient, easy-to-maintain kitchens, reflecting changing household needs and modern living standards. Expansion in the hospitality and commercial sectors creates opportunities for premium modular kitchen installations emphasizing durability, efficiency, and smart technology integration.

Saudi Arabia Modular Kitchen Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Insights:



Floor Cabinet and Wall Cabinets

Tall Storage Cabinets Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Offline Online

End User Insights:



Residential Commercial

Regional Analysis:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Modular Kitchen Market



July 2025: Kitchen cabinet designs see radical innovation with smart materials and modular cabinetry transforming aesthetics and functionality in modern Saudi kitchens.

May 2025: Home automation drives demand for connected, energy-efficient modular kitchens with voice control and mobile app integration becoming standard features. March 2025: IKEA Saudi Arabia opens its largest kitchen planning studio in Riyadh, offering over 100 modular kitchen displays and AI-enhanced customization tools.

