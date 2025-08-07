India Online Travel Market Size 2025, Share, Industry Trends, Top Companies, Growth & Forecast By 2033
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 51.00 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 124.10 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 9.30%
Mobile-first booking behavior transforming user interface and engagement
Hyper‐personalization through AI-driven recommendations and dynamic pricing
How Is AI Transforming the Online Travel Market in India?
AI and machine learning are enabling enhanced personalization across travel platforms by:
-
Delivering real‐time, tailored accommodation and itinerary suggestions
Implementing dynamic pricing based on user behavior and market trends
Enhancing browsing conversion via personalized homepages and loyalty offers
Increasing average booking value using predictive analytics for trip extensions and upgrades
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Mobile‐First Bookings: Growing smartphone usage and affordable data are shifting majority of bookings to digital apps
Hyper‐Personalization: Machine‐learning models optimize content and deals for individual users
Rise of Tier II and Tier III Markets: Internet penetration in smaller cities is driving new demand
Demand for Convenience: Consumers value instant comparisons, flexible bookings, and seamless payments
Voice and Visual Search: Emerging technologies are being integrated to simplify discovery and decision-making
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Service Type Insights:
-
Transportation
Travel Accommodation
Vacation Packages
Platform Insights:
-
Desktop
Mobile
Mode of Booking Insights:
-
Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)
Direct Travel Suppliers
Age Group Insights:
-
22–31 Years
32–43 Years
44–56 Years
Above 56 Years
Regional Insights:
-
North India
South India
East India
West & Central India
Latest Development in the Industry
-
In March 2025, MakeMyTrip launched its AI-powered“Collections” feature to offer customized hotel and homestay recommendations based on user preferences, past searches, and booking history.
In April 2025, several travel platforms enhanced their mobile apps by integrating voice and visual search tools to improve user discovery and booking convenience.
In May 2025, OTAs expanded their presence in Tier II and Tier III cities through targeted marketing and vernacular app interfaces to cater to emerging digital users.
