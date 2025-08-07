Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Online Travel Market Size 2025, Share, Industry Trends, Top Companies, Growth & Forecast By 2033

2025-08-07 02:15:14
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India online travel market size was valued at USD 51.00 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 124.10 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.30% from 2025 to 2033. The online travel market in India is experiencing rapid expansion, fueled by mobile-first usage, expanding internet access in smaller cities, and increasing demand for personalized travel experiences.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 51.00 billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 124.10 billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 9.30%
  • Mobile-first booking behavior transforming user interface and engagement
  • Hyper‐personalization through AI-driven recommendations and dynamic pricing

How Is AI Transforming the Online Travel Market in India?

AI and machine learning are enabling enhanced personalization across travel platforms by:

  • Delivering real‐time, tailored accommodation and itinerary suggestions
  • Implementing dynamic pricing based on user behavior and market trends
  • Enhancing browsing conversion via personalized homepages and loyalty offers
  • Increasing average booking value using predictive analytics for trip extensions and upgrades

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Mobile‐First Bookings: Growing smartphone usage and affordable data are shifting majority of bookings to digital apps
  • Hyper‐Personalization: Machine‐learning models optimize content and deals for individual users
  • Rise of Tier II and Tier III Markets: Internet penetration in smaller cities is driving new demand
  • Demand for Convenience: Consumers value instant comparisons, flexible bookings, and seamless payments
  • Voice and Visual Search: Emerging technologies are being integrated to simplify discovery and decision-making

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-online-travel-market/requestsample

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Service Type Insights:

  • Transportation
  • Travel Accommodation
  • Vacation Packages

Platform Insights:

  • Desktop
  • Mobile

Mode of Booking Insights:

  • Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)
  • Direct Travel Suppliers

Age Group Insights:

  • 22–31 Years
  • 32–43 Years
  • 44–56 Years
  • Above 56 Years

Regional Insights:

  • North India
  • South India
  • East India
  • West & Central India

Latest Development in the Industry

  • In March 2025, MakeMyTrip launched its AI-powered“Collections” feature to offer customized hotel and homestay recommendations based on user preferences, past searches, and booking history.
  • In April 2025, several travel platforms enhanced their mobile apps by integrating voice and visual search tools to improve user discovery and booking convenience.
  • In May 2025, OTAs expanded their presence in Tier II and Tier III cities through targeted marketing and vernacular app interfaces to cater to emerging digital users.

