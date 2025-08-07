India Rare Earth Magnet Market Size, Share, Demand, Price Trends And Industry Report 2025-2033
The size of rare earth magnet market in India reached a value of USD 637.4 million in 2024 and is projected to hit USD 993.0 million by 2033 , expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2033 . This steady growth is fueled by increasing demand from the automotive, electronics, wind energy, and defense sectors. India's push for localization of advanced materials and its growing focus on strategic mineral independence are positioning rare earth magnets as critical components in the country's industrial and energy evolution.
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 637.4 million
Forecast (2033): USD 993.0 million
CAGR (2025–2033): 5.1%
Growing applications in EVs, consumer electronics, and renewable energy systems
Government initiatives to reduce reliance on Chinese imports and strengthen domestic supply chain
Increasing R&D in magnet recycling and rare earth extraction technologies
Rising investments in localized manufacturing of high-performance permanent magnets
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-rare-earth-magnet-market/requestsample
How Is AI Transforming the Rare Earth Magnet Market in India?
AI integration in the rare earth magnet value chain is enabling:
-
Predictive analytics for supply chain optimization and demand forecasting
AI-driven exploration of rare earth mineral deposits using satellite and geospatial data
Process automation in magnet manufacturing and quality control
Smart inventory and logistics management for critical components in EV and electronics manufacturing
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
EV and Green Energy Boom: Permanent magnets are essential for motors used in EVs and wind turbines
'Make in India' & Critical Mineral Security: Government focus on domestic rare earth production and magnet manufacturing
Defense and Aerospace Demand: Use of high-performance magnets in missiles, drones, and satellite technologies
Consumer Electronics Growth: Smartphones, speakers, and hard drives boosting neodymium magnet usage
Magnet Recycling & Substitution Research: To reduce dependency on primary rare earth mining
Market Segmentation
Magnet Type Insights:
-
Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnets
Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets
Application Insights:
-
NdFeB Magnets
-
Automobile
Electronics
Power Generators
Medical Industry
Wind Power
Others
-
Defense
Aerospace
Electronics
Medical Devices
Other
Regional Insights:
-
North India
South India
West India
East India
Latest Development in the Industry
-
May 2025: India Rare Earths Limited (IREL) signed an MoU with a Japanese firm to co-develop rare earth magnet manufacturing capacity in Odisha, aimed at EV and wind energy sectors
June 2025: The Ministry of Mines launched a strategic reserve initiative for critical minerals, including neodymium and dysprosium, to support domestic magnet production
At India Energy Expo 2025 (Delhi): Multiple startups showcased AI-enabled rare earth magnet recycling and precision separation technologies, highlighting India's shift towards sustainable rare earth sourcing
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment