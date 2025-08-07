Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Rare Earth Magnet Market Size, Share, Demand, Price Trends And Industry Report 2025-2033


2025-08-07 02:15:14
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) India Rare Earth Magnet Market Overview

The size of rare earth magnet market in India reached a value of USD 637.4 million in 2024 and is projected to hit USD 993.0 million by 2033 , expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2033 . This steady growth is fueled by increasing demand from the automotive, electronics, wind energy, and defense sectors. India's push for localization of advanced materials and its growing focus on strategic mineral independence are positioning rare earth magnets as critical components in the country's industrial and energy evolution.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 637.4 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 993.0 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 5.1%
  • Growing applications in EVs, consumer electronics, and renewable energy systems
  • Government initiatives to reduce reliance on Chinese imports and strengthen domestic supply chain
  • Increasing R&D in magnet recycling and rare earth extraction technologies
  • Rising investments in localized manufacturing of high-performance permanent magnets

How Is AI Transforming the Rare Earth Magnet Market in India?

AI integration in the rare earth magnet value chain is enabling:

  • Predictive analytics for supply chain optimization and demand forecasting
  • AI-driven exploration of rare earth mineral deposits using satellite and geospatial data
  • Process automation in magnet manufacturing and quality control
  • Smart inventory and logistics management for critical components in EV and electronics manufacturing

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • EV and Green Energy Boom: Permanent magnets are essential for motors used in EVs and wind turbines
  • 'Make in India' & Critical Mineral Security: Government focus on domestic rare earth production and magnet manufacturing
  • Defense and Aerospace Demand: Use of high-performance magnets in missiles, drones, and satellite technologies
  • Consumer Electronics Growth: Smartphones, speakers, and hard drives boosting neodymium magnet usage
  • Magnet Recycling & Substitution Research: To reduce dependency on primary rare earth mining

Market Segmentation

Magnet Type Insights:

  • Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnets
  • Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets

Application Insights:

  • NdFeB Magnets
    • Automobile
    • Electronics
    • Power Generators
    • Medical Industry
    • Wind Power
    • Others
  • SmCo Magnets
    • Defense
    • Aerospace
    • Electronics
    • Medical Devices
    • Other

Regional Insights:

  • North India
  • South India
  • West India
  • East India

Latest Development in the Industry

  • May 2025: India Rare Earths Limited (IREL) signed an MoU with a Japanese firm to co-develop rare earth magnet manufacturing capacity in Odisha, aimed at EV and wind energy sectors
  • June 2025: The Ministry of Mines launched a strategic reserve initiative for critical minerals, including neodymium and dysprosium, to support domestic magnet production
  • At India Energy Expo 2025 (Delhi): Multiple startups showcased AI-enabled rare earth magnet recycling and precision separation technologies, highlighting India's shift towards sustainable rare earth sourcing

