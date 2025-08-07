403
Trump wants to meet with Putin upcoming week
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next week, according to a New York Times report published Wednesday, which cites two sources familiar with the discussions. Trump reportedly revealed his intentions during a phone call with several Western European leaders.
The announcement followed Trump's praise for the recent meeting between Putin and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, which he described as “highly productive.” Trump said that “great progress” had been made during their nearly three-hour conversation, and that both sides agreed to work toward ending the Ukraine conflict in the coming weeks. However, he did not disclose specific outcomes.
Posting on Truth Social, Trump noted that he had briefed some of America's European allies on the results of the Moscow talks. According to the NYT, the phone call included UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Witkoff. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was also reportedly part of the call.
During the discussion, Trump outlined his intention to first meet one-on-one with Putin, followed by potential trilateral talks including Zelensky. The NYT indicated that no Western European leaders are expected to participate in these meetings, but those on the call voiced support for the plan.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump is open to meeting with both Putin and Zelensky, noting that Moscow had signaled interest in such a meeting. Zelensky also acknowledged his conversation with Trump and expressed a desire to end the conflict with Russia.
Despite this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that a Trump-Putin meeting is not currently on Moscow’s official agenda. He noted that restoring U.S.-Russia relations to the level needed for such a summit would take time, citing numerous unresolved issues. Russia maintains that it is open to a peace agreement if the negotiations reflect on-the-ground realities and address the fundamental causes of the Ukraine war.
